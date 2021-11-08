Estate star Brian Cox breaks Logans reunion with Kendall | Entertainment

Entertainment
The battle raging between Logan (Brian cox) and Kendall Roy (Jeremy Fort) had to take a step back in the last episode of Succession as the father-son duo put differences aside to protect the family business.
Aiming to retain shareholder Josh Aaronsons (Adrien brody) favor, Logan and Kendall jump through the hoops to prove their abilities. Despite his strong performance as a team leader for the company and the family, Logan’s human nature couldn’t be denied as he struggled to keep up with the much younger Josh and Kendall on the outdoor trails where they have their business conversation.
And even with a reunion under the Logan and Kendalls belts, it doesn’t change much in terms of their ongoing personal battle. Below, Cox talks about the tense reunion between Kendall and Logan, the Patriarchs’ true intentions, and more.
What challenges did you face as you approached Logans’ reunion with Kendall?
Brian Cox: Well, the center of this episode is Adrien Brodys shareholder. And he’s a big shareholder, and we have to persuade him that all is well in the Roy family and that kind of behavior is what we do, we explode, then go down, and explode again. There is a lot of respect. And I got this long speech where I say how much I think [Kendall]is probably the best of all. Now is he lying? It might be. Or he might be telling a half-truth. Or is he telling the whole truth? There are three possibilities here.
He sort of undermines him, but he’s a strategist, and that’s where Logans is brilliant. He walks in, and he sees he’s having this problem with his son, who he has to show some kind of allegiance to, and then also maintain who he is and make sure that this man is still on board to be a supporter. So it’s a responsible episode in that way, but it’s also what Logan thrives on. Apart from the long walk where it gets tricky, and he does too much.
Logan is playing mind games with Kendall before they even get to Josh’s Island, especially with planes and helicopters. Is it a childish trait or something that continues to make Logan a formidable opponent?
I think that’s what makes him a formidable opponent. He won’t give Kendall the benefit of any doubt. Kendall needs to know what his position is, and so this is one way of showing it to him, even if when Logan meets Kendall, there is none of that. He’s way too smart for that. He boxes him in a way, and Kendall isn’t as good as Logan is in that sense. If we do our best, they’ll never get anywhere.
Is this visit with Josh a red flag to end this fight with Kendall or is she more of a nuisance in Logans’ agenda?
This is an obstacle he has to face. He cannot underestimate the obstacle because he is a significant shareholder and is crucial for his business. But at the same time, he must not let him distracted from his overall concern for the business, how we make the business run, and how we keep the validity of the business alive. So hes very keen to do it first and foremost. And then point to the Is and cross the Ts.
Logan has a somewhat weak spell when he visits Joshs Island and he objects to any frailty. Are his ailments meant to remind the public that he’s still just a weak aging man at the end of the day?
I think he’s human. And we see his humanity because when we see someone frail this humanity appears. But also he will always use it. I played once King Lear, many years ago. And one of the things I observed in my preparation for Léar that is, how when the elderly come to airports, they are very healthy, and then immediately when offered a wheelchair, they sit down [down], and they are immediately turned. And then they come out, and they are [fine] again. I think it’s a bit more like Logan too. He’s a wheelchair dodger that way. Hell play it if it’s convenient, then drop it like a sponge.
Does Logan want to crush Kendall and force him to quash his allegations, or is there a small part of Logan that wants Kendall to beat him?
I think we were going at the bottom of the fucking beast, and we didn’t stop being at the bottom of the fucking beast. He’s still here, and he’s ready to fuck anything. So in a sense, Logans is in a state of transition. Kendall is her son, and so there’s this tragic element of Kendall’s misadventures and the f ** kups Kendall does. There are so many of them, they are incalculable. He gave this boy all the benefit of the doubt, he gave him everything, and he always wants more. He wants to run the machine, and he doesn’t have the capacity.
But, at the end of Season 2, Logan looked somewhat satisfied with his son’s killer instinct.
It’s so predictable that’s what Kendall would do. Of course he would because his father had allowed him to go in that direction, and he did, and good luck to him. But his timing is not very good.
