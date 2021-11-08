“Call the Midwife” Recap: Season 10, Episode 6

Call the midwife airs Sundays at 7:00 p.m. and is available in streaming For a limited time. Recap the previous episode and the other seasons.

There is an emergency: a mother gave birth to a girl without the help of midwives, but she does not stop bleeding. A neighbor calls Nonnatus, and Lucille and Sister Frances rush in, sending Manju, the mother, to the hospital. Part of the placenta remains inside her uterus.

The Nonnatans found that South Asian women like Manju often did not call midwives for help, either because they did not speak English, because they did not speak about cultural norms. or for other factors. Sarita Gupta, who lives in the same apartment building as Manju, is also reluctant to receive medical attention despite calls from her husband Raj. He heard that the midwives saved Manju’s life, but that doesn’t convince Sarita.

So he visits Nonnatus, introducing himself to Phyllis. She suggests that Sarita attend a new class that Sister Frances has suggested to organize for the South Asian women in the neighborhood, to encourage mutual learning of women and midwives and to help nurses to better serve women. Raj says the invitation would better come from Phyllis herself, so she visits the nervous Sarita at home. Sarita barely speaks, but says she will come to the meeting, and is relieved when Phyllis leaves.

Sister Julienne accepted Sister Frances’ idea of ​​a class, but only if she could get funding after a trial run. Miss Higgins lived in India as a child and still remembers Punjabi, so she offers to translate brochures and serve as a translator during the course, until they can find someone else. Sister Frances also goes to Violet for council funding, and is told to provide much more information than she had prepared.

Manju’s mother brings Indian desserts to the class as a thank you to the midwives who take care of her daughter. Few women show up, neither does Sarita.

She is obsessively busy cleaning her apartment, the mixture of chemicals causing a coughing fit. When she one day senses that the baby is too calm, Raj finally convinces her to see Dr. Turner. Nothing is right with her or the baby, but Raj persuades her to reveal to the doctor the root of her fear and obsessive cleansing.

When Sarita was five, she and other Hindus were put on a train out of what became Pakistan in the Partition of India. The guards beat her mother on the crowded train, then urinated on her and threw her off the train. Her aunt gave birth to a baby on the dirty floor of the wagon; the baby died, and the experience has haunted Sarita ever since.

Dr. Turner tells Sarita that she suffered a trauma and assures her that it is not her fault. He will find him a psychiatrist, but his job will come first. Free to choose from where to give birth, she decides on aseptic motherhood.

She is also attending Sister Frances’ next class. Shortly after, she went into labor. Frances and Dr. Turner watch her work while Raj anxiously waits. Everything is going well and she gives birth to a boy.

Cherry Watson is at the other end of her pregnancy; her husband does not even know she is pregnant yet. She already has four children and lives in abject poverty, and her husband has just lost his job, but she has had problems with the pill and therefore has another child on the way. When her husband realizes it, he yells at her. Don’t blame me, I’m doing my best, he said. Is he your best? she asks, looking at their filthy house. He gets angry.

When Cherry next arrives at the maternity ward, she has a black eye, cigarette burns, and a serious infection. Dr Turner and Trixie try to get her to tell her everything, but she won’t talk about her home life. She eventually admits to trying to use a skewer to have an abortion – that’s how she got the infection. You can’t treat me for what’s really wrong, she told them: poverty, terrible living quarters.

During a student midwifery debriefing later, Ann, who observed the date, asks Trixie about it. The abortion is illegal so Cherry broke the law, but Dr Turner and Trixie were sympathetic and didn’t report it. Trixie defends Cherry, but Ann gets angry and insists that everyone must obey the law and leaves in anger.

Trixie decides to write a letter in the newspaper in favor of a debated abortion bill. Dr Turner is proud of her, but many other acquaintances are nervous and uncertain, especially the nuns and Ann. Trixie asks Ann if there is anything she can do to ease Ann’s anger; Ann says she’s not angry about the letter and that Trixie can’t help.

Meanwhile, Trixie does her best to help Cherry, contacting social services to see if they can arrange better accommodation. But that’s all she can do; other decisions have to be made by Cherry, who says her husband loves her and is not a bad man. He’s just lost.

The BBC invites Trixie to debate the abortion bill on the radio, and Mother Mildred reluctantly grants permission. Sister Julienne tells Trixie that she envies her for not having to resolve a conflict between religious belief and her duty to help the women of Poplar; for Sister Julienne, her faith will always win, but she doesn’t hold it against Trixie. It also helps that Matthew Aylward donated a substantial sum to Nonnatus House because of their good work and how much Trixie helped him and his wife Fiona before his death.

The two men on the radio with Trixie are against the abortion bill and barely let her speak, but she ultimately makes a passionate defense, citing her own experience helping women. Everyone listens at Nonnatus House and Ann gets mad at the men. They have no idea what it’s like to make a decision about your own child, she says, and she would. She had a baby.

Sister Julienne calls Ann to her office. The nuns who brought Ann to Nonnatus did not mention that she was a single mother. Additionally, Ann goes to visit her daughter, who is in a London orphanage, once a month – her daughter believes Ann is her sister – and lied to the Nonnatans about it. Ann just wants a respectable life for herself and hopefully possibly her daughter.

But no hospital would hire a single mother, and Ann and the sisters lied to Sister Julienne. She needs to think about what to do in this case.