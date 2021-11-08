“Eternals”: closing night of the Monday morning film

First, and most obvious, a question you’ve been pondering since leaving the cinema: how could I rank it among the other Marvel movies?

Well, my friends, I don’t like hate messages. So I don’t do that. But I’ve placed it on this Marvel Movie Matrix to help you understand our feelings – with input from CNN resident expert Brian Lowry.

“Eternals” is meant to be an introduction to a new phase in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), but unlike some of the other early Marvel movies we’ve seen (see: “Iron Man”), you’d better have a few basic knowledge before embarking on this movie. (There are references to Blip, for example.)

Tonally, “Eternals” doesn’t have the pure fun factor of a “Spider-Man: Homecoming” or “Guardians of the Galaxy”, so I would measure expectations accordingly if someone who hasn’t yet. vu is planning to do so this week. And if you fall into that camp, stop reading after the graphic, because spoilers are coming: