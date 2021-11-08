“Eternals”: closing night of the Monday morning film

First, and most obvious, a question you’ve been pondering since leaving the cinema: how could I rank it among the other Marvel movies?
Well, my friends, I don’t like hate messages. So I don’t do that. But I’ve placed it on this Marvel Movie Matrix to help you understand our feelings – with input from CNN resident expert Brian Lowry.
“Eternals” is meant to be an introduction to a new phase in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), but unlike some of the other early Marvel movies we’ve seen (see: “Iron Man”), you’d better have a few basic knowledge before embarking on this movie. (There are references to Blip, for example.)
Tonally, “Eternals” doesn’t have the pure fun factor of a “Spider-Man: Homecoming” or “Guardians of the Galaxy”, so I would measure expectations accordingly if someone who hasn’t yet. vu is planning to do so this week. And if you fall into that camp, stop reading after the graphic, because spoilers are coming:
This is where we recognize that every subject in the Marvel genre is highly subjective. So you may disagree on any of these locations. As you reflect on your feelings, here are a few more “Eternals” buzzes:
MVE (Eternal Most Valuable)
So many Eternals, so little time. It’s hard to say which Eternal really stole the show in this movie, but I would give my MVE status to two characters, Brian Tyree Henry’s Phastos and Don Lee’s Gilgamesh. The latter provided the film’s most emotional capital, playing the psycho-tamed Yin to the Yang of Thena (Angelina Jolie). Like her, I have a soft spot for a super strong man who breaks toxic masculinity with a tender, caring heart and pie. TEAR. Phastos, meanwhile, was the literal mastermind of this operation. If we’re talking about pure abilities, Phastos was a vital cog in the Eternals machine, aside from being a pretty wonderful father, it seems. Kudos to Marvel for breaking down barriers with its first LGBTQ + hero and first deaf superhero in the charming but undeserved Makkari. But count me on Team Phastos.
$$$
Let’s Talk Money: There are two schools of thought about the $ 71 million box office debut of “Eternals.” School 1: Wow. $ 71 million? Fourth best first of the year? NS. School 2: Hmmm. Good, but it’s not “Shang-Chi”. My opinion ? The success of “The Eternals” does not end in a weekend. The question that would make me sweat if I was working at Marvel HQ is if “Eternals 2” was a movie right now, who would go and see it? Was this the start of a new phase in the MCU that Marvel needed? If you believe the mixed reviews, the answer is probably no. If you believe me, the answer is a little. Ten new characters, that was just a lot to serve in a movie, so it was hard for me to connect.
7 very unimportant burning questions
I’m not going to ask you about the meaning of the mid-credit streak or the end-credit streak because, frankly, there are Marvel pundits discussing it in other corners of the internet. Here are some little thoughts that torment me:
- Why did the Celestial look like the Iron Giant?
- Has anyone else wondered if the use of the song “The End of the World”, played when Phastos says goodbye to his family, was a reference to another famous Angelina movie? Pretty, “Girl, Interrupted?” (It’s the same one used in the scene where Daisy is found hanged.)
- Maybe it was the costumes in different colors, but some of the scenes that featured all the heroes all at once seemed more “Power Rangers” than “Avengers”. Agree or disagree?
- How many people in your theater audibly said “awww” when Gilgamesh dropped his pie? Mine had at least 4, including me.
- Angelina Jolie, the queen of the screen, is she crazy? I vote yes.
- Was anyone else very disappointed that Kingo completely missed the big battle at the end? I kept waiting for him to come back or rush. Was it a budget or timing decision? Either way, if you’re in a Marvel movie as an actor, I imagine you want to be in the big battle. Justice for Kumail!
- Harry Styles appeared in the mid-credit streak as Thanos’ brother Starfox. So does that mean BTS exists in the MCU but One Direction doesn’t? If so, whoa.
Sources
1/ https://Google.com/
2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/11/08/entertainment/eternals-marvel/index.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos