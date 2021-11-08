What we learned 3 days after the Astroworld Festival tragedyExBulletin



toggle legend Robert Bumsted / AP

Houston’s Astroworld Festival is now considered one of the deadliest concerts in US history.

Eight people have died and many more injured after crowds poured in as festival headliner Travis Scott performed on Friday night. Scott launched his Astroworld Festival in 2018.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said saturday that, as far as he knows, the NRG Park Festival was the only time in about 40 years that such a significant event in the city has resulted in deaths.

There was “nothing of this magnitude,” Turner said at a press conference.

Police warn that the investigation into what went wrong during the show is only in its early stages. On Sunday, Houston Police Department officials said there was no new information to release but added that the investigation “remains very active”.

Over the weekend, details began to emerge about the times before, during and after the show that highlight the possible failures of the festival organizers in keeping the large crowd of around 50,000 in check.

The victims are between 14 and 27 years old

Authorities said they would officially release the names of those who died later on Monday, but family members have already started to confirm the identities of some of the victims.

Scott’s music appeals to a younger audience, and tragically all of the victims were under 30 and the youngest was only 14.

Local reports say the youngest victim, John Hilgert, was a freshman at Memorial High School, according to ABC13.



toggle legend Alex Bierens de Haan / Getty Images

“Our hearts go out to the student’s family, friends and our staff at Memorial,” MHS director Lisa Weir wrote in a letter to parents, according to the news channel. “It is a terrible loss, and the whole MHS family is in mourning today.”

Another young victim, Brianna Rodriguez, was 16, her family said People magazine. Her family shared on their GoFundMe page that they love to dance. “Dancing was her passion and now she dances to the pearly gates of paradise,” reads the page.

Other victims include: Axel Acosta, a 21-year-old computer science student at Western Washington University; Franco Patio, a 21-year-old student at the University of Dayton in Ohio; Rudy Pea, student at Laredo College; Jacob Jurinek, 20, student at Southern Illinois University Carbondale; and the Danish Baig, 27.

GoFundMe has launched a centralized hub identifying all verified fundraising pages created in response to the tragedy.

The authorities have not yet disclosed the precise causes of the death of the victims. City officials and police have warned the public not to trust rumors spread online about the possible cause.

More than a dozen other fans are still in the hospital. Police said 25 people were taken to a nearby hospital on Friday evening. As of Saturday afternoon, 13 were still hospitalized, five of whom were under 18.

Reports say the show lasted nearly 40 minutes while the emergency unfolded

Even before the concert started on Friday, the festival seemed to have got off to a bad start. Videos published by a local news channel show large crowds of people rushing through the collapsed doors to enter the concert.

No security guard was seen responding for more than a minute, even as people, who can be heard screaming, got stuck under the crowd pushing to enter. Police mounted at the gate shortly after.

At the start of Scott’s set, the crowd would have become chaotic. A first-hand account shared on social media describe an intense crushing towards the stage, with no space for the spectators to breathe or to move properly. People started to collapse after several minutes.

Spectators say they tried to get the attention of security and other show staff to help people with difficulty breathing or who have collapsed.

Major turner says saturday afternoon that city police and firefighters responded quickly to emergency calls at the show. Officials were already stationed at NRG Park to provide security.



toggle legend Alex Bierens de Haan / Getty Images

There are conflicting details regarding the chronology of events and when the authorities began to respond on the spot and when Scott stopped performing.

The Chronicle of Houston reported that police said concert promoter Live Nation agreed at 9:38 p.m. to shut down the show shortly after several people collapsed.

But for 37 minutes after the city’s police and fire department responded to the concert pitch for a “many casualties” event, Scott continued to perform his entire set, ending around 10:15 p.m., according to the the Chronicle.

Turner, however, repeated on Saturday that “everything had stopped” at 10:10 pm.

Videos and images shared on social media show two people attempting to get the attention of cameramen who stood on an elevated platform. In at least one video, the two people can be seen yelling at the cameramen to stop the show and pointing fingers at the crowd.

City officials said their investigation will likely take some time, as festival organizers, performers and audience members are interviewed and a collection of videos and photos taken that evening are examined.

Travis Scott is under fire

Some Astroworld attendees claim Scott saw people near the front of the stage passed out or otherwise unconscious. They believe he and other organizers should have stopped the show immediately.

In a public statement Shared on Twitter, Scott said: “My prayers are with the families and everyone who has been touched by what happened at the Astroworld festival. I am committed to working with the Houston community to heal and support families in need.”

He also posted videos on his Instagram account in which he appears distraught.

“I just want to send prayers to those who were lost last night,” Scott said on Saturday. “My fans really represent the world to me.”

He then urged people who know anything about what might have happened on Friday night to contact authorities.

Scott, real name Jacques Webster, is a Grammy nominated rapper from Houston.



toggle legend Amy Harris / Invision / AP

At least one person, an injured fan, has already filed a complaint against him and other festival organizers.

Astroworld attendee Manuel Souza filed a lawsuit this weekend against Scott, Live Nation and ScoreMore, another concert organizer, according to Billboard. He claims $ 1 million in damages.

Souza said in his trial that the incident was a “predictable and preventable tragedy” and that the organizers did not do enough to plan and prevent what happened. He also pointed to previous shows by Scott that the rapper allegedly encouraged fans to star in.

Scott was arrested in 2015 after telling his fans to jump the barricades during his performance Lollapalooza and in 2017 for encouraging people to take the stage at a show in Arkansas.

Other lawsuits for Scott may be pending.

The victim’s brother Danish Baig, who was killed in the mob rush, tell ABC13, that the family is considering hiring a lawyer.

Basil Baig told the news station the family had not heard from Scott or other event planners.

“Travis Scott and his team and everyone associated with the event should and will be held accountable,” Baig told ABC13. “He [didn’t] stop the show even with people chanting to stop the show. He admitted it was a bloodbath and it’s all in his hands. “