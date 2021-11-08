Here is a timeline of how the Astroworld tragedy unfolded





An ambulance is seen in the crowd during the Astroworld festival in Houston, Texas, Nov. 5. (@ onacasella / Twitter / Reuters) The Friday night crowd at the sold-out Astroworld festival was so tight that when members of the audience were pushed to the stage, some told CNN they were crushed to the point of not being able to breathe and passing out. Onlookers described the event as traumatic, with many witnesses saying they saw lifeless bodies being trampled amid the chaos. Those who survived had to make their way out of the crowd as the music continued. Travis Scott is on stage for his set shortly after 9 p.m. Officials said they were made aware of the crowds at the start of his set and received the first reports of injuries at around 9:30 p.m. It is not known what Scott saw of the scene and if he was aware of the crowd conditions at the time, but it continued to perform until about 10:10 p.m. This is about 40 minutes after the first reports of injuries were reported to officials and just over 30 minutes after officials said the concert was a “mass casualty event,” according to times given by the official. Houston Fire Chief Samuel Pea at a press conference Saturday morning. Video from the concert’s livestream also showed Scott pausing his performance and watching in apparent confusion as an ambulance rushed through the crowd. He started playing against, but then quit the gig. Scott made his first statement on camera in a video posted to his Instagram account on Saturday night. “Honestly, I’m just devastated,” Scott said, sighing several times and rubbing his forehead. “We are currently working to identify families so that we can help them through this difficult time.” Some spectators criticized the organizers for continuing the show even as numb people received CPR and carried away, but Scott said he was unaware of the gravity of things. “Anytime I could figure out, you know, everything that was going on, you know, I just stopped my show and, you know, I helped them get the help they need.” Houston Police DepartmenttweetedSunday, the investigation into the drama is active and “in its early stages”. The lawsuit alleges that “Scott actively encourages his fans to ‘rage’ at his concerts. His explicit encouragement of violence has already resulted in severe violence in many past concerts.” He also quotes a since-deleted tweet from Scott in response to fan complaints about the quick sale of this gig: “WE’RE ALWAYS MAKING THE WILD ONES IN. !!!!!” See a more detailed timeline here.

