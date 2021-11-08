Texas student’s hometown friend dies at Astroworld festival





HOUSTON (KXAN) Hours after the Astroworld festival concert, a student from the state of Texas, who attended the festival, discovered that her hometown friend was one of the eight deceased victims. Jonali Reyes has said she is friends with 20-year-old Rudy Pea. They are both from Laredo. She told KXAN that she would see him every once in a while when she visited and that she couldn’t believe he’s really gone. Man trampled in wave of Astroworld festival crowds sues Travis Scott and event organizers

“My heart sank,” Reyes said. New video shows bodies being carried through the mosh pit, showing a crowd that has grown too loud to control. “I had to come out of the crowd because it was insane… pushing and tripping over each other,” Reyes said. Reyes re-enacts these moments in her head as she comes to terms with Rudy’s death. “Every time we saw each other… we kept abreast,” Reyes said. “And it was really, really sad because he was such a generous soul.” Reyes knows she was lucky to make it out alive. “God protect me at all times because I know for a moment that I was in one of the mosh pits… people could have stepped on me,” she said. Eight victims left their loved ones behind, and this continues to weigh on the parents. This particularly affects Reyes’ mother, who can’t help but imagine the thought of losing her daughter. “We’re just lucky to be able to see and hear our daughter,” said Mary Reyes. “It’s just very tragic. It didn’t have to happen… if only they’d taken care of what they were supposed to do. As Houston Police continue to investigate, there can be no assurance that what is discovered will alleviate the pain. “He certainly didn’t deserve [this], go to a concert that you’re supposed to enjoy, ”Reyes said. “And like not to make it out alive.” Rudy would have been an aspiring border patrol officer. His family started a GoFundMe to help with funeral expenses.

