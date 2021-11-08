Here’s what you need to know





Many families consider a road trip to cut down a cool Christmas tree in the high country over Thanksgiving weekend as a holiday tradition. Most public land agencies have set their policies for this year’s cutting season, and some are already selling permits. Others are starting to sell them this week. For Golden Gate Canyon State Park, Colorado Parks and Wildlife is holding a draw for 250 permits. The lottery registration period has started and ends on November 15th. Only one permit will be authorized per household and the cost of the permit is $ 35. The park is located 13 miles northwest of Golden in Jefferson and Gilpin counties. Applicants will be notified of the outcome of their lottery application by email the week of November 15th. Those who receive permits will be allowed to visit the park to cut their trees on December 4 between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. To participate in the lottery or obtain more information, including the rules for felling trees, visit the CPW sales site, cpwshop.com/licensing.page. Type your age in the drop-down list (unless you already have an account), click “Go” and scroll down to the Christmas Tree tab. In national forests, the rules vary from forest to forest and even from district to district. Arapaho and Roosevelt National Forests , which encompasses the Front Range National Forest Lands north of Mount Evans to the Wyoming border (excluding Rocky Mountain National Park): Permits will be available on Recreation.gov starting Tuesday. This is also where you will find the cutting rules. In the Sulfur Ranger district of Grand County, cutting will be permitted from Tuesday to January 6. Roads will be cleared of snow in the Elk Creek cutting area near Fraser from December 4-12. In the Canyon Lakes Ranger District (Larimer County National Forest Land), logging is permitted from November 26 to January 8. The cost is $ 20 per tree, up to a maximum of five.

, which encompasses the Front Range National Forest Lands north of Mount Evans to the Wyoming border (excluding Rocky Mountain National Park): Permits will be available on Recreation.gov starting Tuesday. This is also where you will find the cutting rules. In the Sulfur Ranger district of Grand County, cutting will be permitted from Tuesday to January 6. Roads will be cleared of snow in the Elk Creek cutting area near Fraser from December 4-12. In the Canyon Lakes Ranger District (Larimer County National Forest Land), logging is permitted from November 26 to January 8. The cost is $ 20 per tree, up to a maximum of five. National pike and San Isabel forests, including areas south of Mount Evans, west of Pikes Peak and the Arkansas River Valley from Leadville to Salida: permits are on sale for the Ranger Districts of South Park and South Platte. Permits for the Ranger Districts of Leadville, Salida and San Carlos go on sale Tuesday, while permits for the Ranger District of Pikes Peak will be available on November 26. The cost is $ 20 per tree, up to a maximum of five. Permits are available on recreation.gov, which also contains a list of rules governing cutting.

including areas south of Mount Evans, west of Pikes Peak and the Arkansas River Valley from Leadville to Salida: permits are on sale for the Ranger Districts of South Park and South Platte. Permits for the Ranger Districts of Leadville, Salida and San Carlos go on sale Tuesday, while permits for the Ranger District of Pikes Peak will be available on November 26. The cost is $ 20 per tree, up to a maximum of five. Permits are available on recreation.gov, which also contains a list of rules governing cutting. White River National Forest, including Summit County and areas around Vail, Aspen and north of Glenwood Springs: permits go on sale on Recreation.gov on November 15. Details have not yet been announced but will be soon. Reid Armstrong, public affairs specialist for the Arapaho and Roosevelt National Forests, urges tree cutters to research dates, rules and locations thoroughly in advance. “Know before you go,” Armstrong said. “Make sure you have snow tires, a shovel, a sled and warm clothes, (and) you are ready to go work in the snow. Many trails and roads at this time of year will be snow-covered and not cleared of snow. “ Armstrong also recommends downloading forest service maps from the Avenza app. Last year, some people felled trees on developed private land. “You can download the maps, and even if you don’t have cell service, it will geotag you so you know exactly where you are with the GPS,” Armstrong said. “It will do this with the Forest Service Visitor Use Cards, which you have to pay for. Forest service road maps are free. Armstrong notes that areas of these two forests were affected by the East Troublesome and Cameron Peak fires in 2020, the two largest wildfires in Colorado history. She suggests looking at online burn scar maps to avoid places that might not have usable trees to cut. Finally, Boulder County Open Space will also be holding a lottery to issue 100 Christmas tree cutting permits at the Reynolds Ranch Open Space near Nederland. Cutting will be authorized during specific time slots on the first weekend of December, with 25 permits issued for each of the four two-hour time slots. November 14th is the deadline for entering the lottery and notifications regarding the results will be sent out the next day. The permits will cost $ 20. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter, The Adventurist, to get outdoor news straight to your inbox.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.denverpost.com/2021/11/08/colorado-christmas-tree-cutting-public-lands-permits/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos