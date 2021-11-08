Before the Astroworld tragedy, Travis Scotts Raging made him a star

Travis Scott has always been a showman first and foremost.

A master of marketing who is also good at curating big-name collaborators and exclusive experiences, Mr. Scott is a figure of few words and little eye contact who is not known as a technically adept rapper or a dynamic celebrity outside. scene. Instead, he built his multi-platinum and widely licensed name as an avatar of excess and a conductor of energy, an electric live artist who prioritizes how his music makes you feel (and act). .

Since 2015, when he established himself as a reliable concert headliner, Mr. Scott (born Jacques B. Webster) has gained an international reputation as a star attraction and evangelist for good physical expression. mood, what he calls unleashed mosh pits. crowd-surfers and divers on stage as his shows teeter on the brink of chaos. In a rare trajectory, the smash hits didn’t come until later.

The way he interacts with his crowd, he’s one of the only performers who, when he arrives, can vibrate with every person, one fan explained in Netflix documentary Travis Scott: Look Mom I Can Fly, from 2019. Amid mounts of blood, sweat and colliding bodies, another added: You can fall and everyone will pick you up. It’s weird how the music of one person can turn everyone into such a family.

Such an expressive and loosely choreographed ruckus, a common and long-standing feature of live performances across all musical backgrounds, including metal, punk, and ska, doesn’t necessarily mean mass danger.