Vin Diesel begs little brother Dwayne Johnson to appear in Fast 10

Nothing intrigues and thrills as much as the long-standing feud between Dwayne johnson and Vin Diesel. Their discord dates back to 2016, when the costars reportedly clashed on the set of The fate of the furious. The pair haven’t shared the screen since then, with Johnson opting to star in the Diesel-less spin-off instead, Hobbs & Shaw. But with the franchise’s 10th film approaching, Diesel is extending an olive branch on social media to Johnson.

My little brother Dwayne, the time is right, Diesel started his Sunday Instagram post, which reads like the script for a bad Mafia movie. The world awaits the final of Fast 10. As you know my kids call you Uncle Dwayne in my house. There isn’t a holiday that goes by that they and you don’t send good wishes, but now is the time. The legacy awaits you.

He continued, I told you years ago that I was going to keep my promise to Pablo [Paul Walker]. I swore we would reach and manifest the best Fast in the final it’s 10! I say this for love but you have to show yourself, don’t let the franchise idle you have a very important role to play. Hobbs cannot be played by any other. I hope you will rise to the occasion and fulfill your destiny.

Diesels mea culpa refers to Johnson as his little brother, a nickname the actor expressed his displeasure against in the November issue of Vanity Show. Asked about Diesels’ claim that Johnson knows he only has one big brother in the movie business, and that’s me, Johnson joked, I have a big brother and he’s my half brother. And that’s all.

In the VF Cover story, Johnson also reflected on a now-deleted Instagram post in which he apparently disparaged Diesel and ended with the hashtag #ZeroToleranceForCandyAsses. A candy ass is something you don’t want to be, he explained. And the best way to describe a candy ass is: life is so much easier, I’ve found, when you’re not full of shit. And a candy ass is completely full of shit.

While not apologizing for his bad feelings, Johnson has said he regrets sharing them publicly. It caused a firestorm, he recalls. Yet quite interesting[it was] as if each member of the crew found their way to me and quietly thanked me or sent me a note. But, yeah, it wasn’t my best day, sharing that. I shouldn’t have shared this. Because at the end of the day, it goes against my DNA.

At a meeting in the Johnsons trailer after the post went viral, he says it has gone viral crystal clear that we are two separate ends of the spectrum. Johnson has claimed that he and Diesel are philosophically two different people, and we approach the world of cinema in two very different ways. According to Johnson, Diesels’ philosophy seems to be in contrast to his own, which includes approaching colleagues as equal partners with respect and humility, and being respectful of the process and of all other human beings who devote so much time. time, just as much hard work and sweat equity, if not more.

Diesel aired its version of events in June Men’s health maintenance, in which he attributed their feud to his own style of harsh love, stopping just before calling it Fellini-esque. Johnson bravely responded to the jab, recounting VFPart of me feels like there’s no way I’m honoring this bullshit with an answer, until later admitting I laughed. I laughed a lot. We all laughed. And somewhere I’m sure Fellini is laughing too.

With or without Johnson, Fast 10 is scheduled for release on April 7, 2023.

