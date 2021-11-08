Eternals post-credits scene: who is Eros? Who is Harry Styles?





Warning: the following article contains spoilers for Eternals. Eternals’ mid-credits scene presents a surprising start for a Marvel comic book character who could reshape the Marvel Cinematic Universe. What happens at the end of Eternals? Eternals ends with a rather brutal cliffhanger as Sersi (Gemma Chan) is summoned by Arishem the judge. She is captured in front of Dane Whitman (Kit Harrington). Soon, Sersi appears before Arishem the Judge along with other Eternals, including Kingo (Kumail Nanjiani), Sprite (Lia McHugh), and Phastos (Brian Tyree Henry). Arishem takes them to trial. What’s going on in the middle credits scene? Thena (Angelina Jolie), Makkari (Lauren Ridloff) and Druig (Barry Keoghan) are still there, not having been taken away by Arishem. Then, the three survivors find that something is happening to them. We then see Pip the Troll (voiced by Patton Oswalt) appear out of nowhere. Pip tells them that they are going to witness the big arrival of Starfox, also known as Eros, Thanos’ brother. Eros, played by Harry Styles, informs the Eternals that he knows where their friends are and that he wants to help them. Who is Eros? Eros is a somewhat controversial character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The simple story is that he’s an Eternal who often has to be associated with Thanos. He stood up to fight Thanos during the first few stories of his character. After his brother is defeated, he travels to Earth to become an Avenger. Corn Eros has been associated with controversy throughout its run. In fact, he has already been tried for allegedly using his powers to coerce women into having sex with him. And Jennifer Walters (She-Hulk’s real name) ends up being the lawyer against him. But then Jennifer has a relationship with Eros, and she can’t decide if this was something Eros forced her not to have. All that to say, it’s all very controversial and might not fit well in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, a family friend. But, according to Gizmodo, the MCU version of Eros could serve as a way for the universe to take on Thanos. Ever since Thanos left, Eros could be his proxy. People might try to hurt Eros for his connection to Thanos. Either way, a major reshuffle in the MCU was in store. And Eros seems to be the head of it.

