Travis Scott announces he will cover funeral expenses for victims of Astroworld tragedy





Jacob Jurinek, Franco Patino and the Danish Baig. (Provided to CNN) Here’s what we know about the eight people who died at the Astroworld Festival in Houston on Friday night: John Hilgert, 14 John was a freshman at Memorial High School in Houston, Spring Branch Independent School District spokesperson Terry Abbott told CNN. Memorial High School principal Lisa Weir sent a letter to parents at the school on Saturday, notifying them of the death. “We are deeply saddened to inform you that a Grade 9 student has passed away… during an incident at the Astroworld festival. Our hearts go out to the student’s family, friends and our staff at Memorial. the MHS family is in mourning today, ”reads Weir’s letter. Brianna Rodriguez, 16 Brianna was a junior at Heights High School in Houston, according to a verified GoFundMe account established by her family. “Dancing was her passion and now she dances to the pearly gates of paradise”,fundraising stationsaid. Franco Patino, 21 years old Patino, a senior at the University of Dayton, was studying mechanical engineering technology and the biomechanics of human movement, according to a university statement. He was a member of Alpha Psi Lambda, a fraternity of Hispanic interest, the statement said, and was originally from Naperville, Ill.. “He was loved by so many people because of the loyal, loving, selfless, protective, funny and caring person that he was,” his family said in a statement. “Even though he was a hard worker, he always tried to devote time to his family and the people he cared about. Franco’s great heart and passion for helping others will be missed.” Danish Baig, 27 years old Baig, of Eless, Texas, died trying to save his fiance, who was being trampled and hit by the crowd at the concert, his brother Basil Baig told CNN on Sunday. His family said he was an amazing person who loved with all his heart. “People admired him for who he was,” Basil Baig told CNN. Basil Baig said his brother’s fiance survived, but had bruises all over his body and was traumatized. Jacob Jurinek, 20 Jurinek was a journalism student at Southern Illinois University Carbondale, the school said. In the statement, SIU Chancellor Austin Lane said Jurinek “was a creative and intelligent young man with a promising career in journalism and advertising.” Rodolfo peas, 23 Pea lived in Laredo, Texas and studied at Laredo College, according to his Facebook page. Her older brother Guadalupe Pea opened a verified GoFundMe account for funeral expenses. “I am starting to fund myself for the death of my youngest brother (Rodolfo Angel Pea), please donate wholeheartedly, everything is awesome” reads in the online fundraising post . Pea was 23, according to CNN affiliate KTRK, who spoke to her sister. Unknown victim, early twenties The identity of one of the victims who was previously unknown to authorities has been determined, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner told CNN on Sunday. The Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences issued a statement on Sunday asking for help in identifying a man in his twenties with “short wavy black or dark brown hair” and “a slight mustache with a visible goatee.” “This person has been identified and contact has been made with his family,” Turner said. CNN’s Keith Allen, Rosa Flores, Andy Rose, Caroll Alvarado and Melissa Alonso contributed to this report.

