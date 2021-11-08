Get a month of Disney Plus for just $ 2





Disney plus has a pretty deadly deal for streamers who may be gone or haven’t tried its service yet. For new eligible subscribers, a month of Disney Plus will cost just $ 2. The offer is one of several promotions announced by the service as part of its Disney Plus Day event scheduled for November 12. In addition to offering a month of its service to eligible users for a very low price, subscribers can enjoy special perks at its parks on Disney Plus day. Benefits include early entry to the parks 30 minutes prior to opening at Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort, plus free Disney PhotoPass photo downloads. On the retail front, new products are coming to ShopDisney across all Disney franchises, including Marvel, Pixar, and Star Wars. Disney Plus subscribers can also take advantage of free shipping to the US and Europe from November 12-14. Disney e-books, meanwhile, will be reduced to just $ 1 until November 17. And the company partners with Target to deliver special freebies when subscribers sign up in-store. Disney is also teaming up with Funko to get 10% off Disney Plus products with the code DISNEYPLUSDAY. (The same code can be used at WizKids for a 5% discount on Disney merchandise, which will come with a Marvel-themed giveaway, November 8-14.) Additionally, new Star Wars Funko merchandise will be available. on BringHometheBounty. .com starting at 6:00 a.m. PT Nov. 12. In addition, participating AMC theaters will screen surprise Disney movies from November 12 to 14 for $ 5 per ticket. You won’t know what you’re seeing until the show starts, and each screening will include a surprise short film. Special concessions and a Disney Plus poster are included in the ticket price. More … than 200 AMC cinemas participate in. Finally, it wouldn’t be an event in 2021 with some sort of NFT shenanigans, right? Disney Partners With VeVe To Offer Special NFTs Of Golden Statues Of Characters From Across The Family Of Disney Brands And Franchises, Including The simpsons. The NFT series will launch on November 7, and an ultra-rare collectible will be available on Disney Plus day. After the one-month promotional price of $ 2, Disney Plus will cost $ 8 per month. So, if you plan to sweep the service for a low price and then post a bond, be sure to set a reminder to cancel your subscription before its price quadruples.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theverge.com/2021/11/8/22766153/disney-plus-day-2-subscription-amc-theaters The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos