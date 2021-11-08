How to be a good parent in Bollywood

The holiday season is here! It is at this time of the year that the family vacations begin. You can be with family and thank God for all that has gone well in your life. Good parenting being at the top.

Bollywood or not, the way you raise your child depends a lot on how you are. When I adopted my daughters, they were 8 and 11 years old.

By the time you enter this age group, you have already started to make up your own mind. There is a good chance that you will also develop a rebellious tendency in yourself by then. I was a young mother and raising my daughters taught me a lot about life itself.

Teaching them to keep their feet on the ground, to give them the right values, took a certain amount of work on my part, but today I am proud to say that my daughters have become caring and sensitive people. They have their own causes, they run their own NGOs and now they are mothers themselves. Today, they are a great example for my biological children.

Being a successful actor in Bollywood in no way hampered their growth as individuals. I feel like I am a well-behaved person myself and although I come from privileges, I have never been made to feel different from other children.

My dad didn’t get me started in the movies. My trip to Bollywood was mine. Patthar Ke Phool has just arrived. And while I’m glad I did, I’ve made a lot of mistakes in my career and learned from them.

It is easy and now a bit trendy for people outside of Bollywood to talk about nepotism. But what parent wouldn’t want a secure future for their child? Wouldn’t a businesswoman want her daughter to resume her activity? Wouldn’t a successful lawyer want his daughter or son to take over the law firm she founded? It is natural for parents, no matter who they are, to want the best for their children.

And at the end of the day, your child will be accepted or rejected as good or bad. A parent producer can throw their son or daughter to the movies, but if you don’t have the talent, the audience will reject you. You and you alone can make or break.

I believe that successful parents should pass this knowledge on to their children, among others. They also need to teach their children empathy and learn to adapt and meet the needs of others.

Let me give you an example. We were traveling in our car and my daughter said: Why can’t we turn on the air conditioning? I told him, there are other people in the car and they don’t want the air conditioning on. She must learn to respond to the needs of others. It’s a small thing, really. But, as parents, and especially when you are a Bollywood parent, you must continue to remind your child that the privilege is earned. It is not a birthright.

(This article was written by actor and producer Raveena Tandon. Opinions expressed are personal.)