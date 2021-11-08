Sooryavanshi review: The cops on a crusade





Over the past decade, Bollywood director Rohit Shetty has built a flamboyant cop cinematic universe with crowd pleasures Singham, Singham Returns and Simmba about righteous cops with anger issues and stunt-defying abilities. physical. Shetty’s latest installment attempts to raise the ante (a mad rush, given how overkill each of the previous films is already) by crushing them all together: The titular officer of the film Anti-Terrorism Squad, played by the veteran of the action Akshay Kumar, is joined by the super cops of the previous films (Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh) for an extravaganza of balls and muscles. But movies aren’t math, and three aren’t always better than one. Sooryavanshi is overloaded and thin at the same time. Its cranky maximalism, including a relentless, thunderous soundtrack and cuts so fast and inconsistent they make you dizzy adorns an uneven bomb-dread plot whose heroes and villains are both numbed, making waves. unconvincing blunders to keep the narrative moving.

Even more blatant is the uncritical chauvinism of the films. Crusading State Warriors Shetty, whose violence and self-defense tactics are played for laughs and boos, have always seemed a bit deaf, but Sooryavanshi apologizes: the film is full of joyful scenes of police brutality and pernicious stereotypes about Muslims. Whenever Sooryavanshi is confronted with Islamophobia (an increasingly urgent problem in India), he begins to sing the praises of the only Muslim cop on his strength as if to remind everyone what a good Muslim looks like.

Sooryavanshi is weighed down by such an endless didactic soapbox, while the rest of this erratic film is devoted to juvenile jokes (Sooryavanshi referring to his wife, Ria, as Hernia and Malaria) and sultry songs that the films offer. the female lead, Katrina Kaif, her only significant screen time. Sooryavanshi

Unclassified. In Hindi, with subtitles. Duration: 2 hours 25 minutes. In theaters.

