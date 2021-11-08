Entertainment
Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival: How Other Artists Cope With Overcrowding At Shows
Scott and his partner Kylie Jenner, who were in attendance at the Houston show, said in separate social media posts that they were devastated by the tragedy.
Jenner said she and Scott didn’t know what was going on in the crowd at the time.
Similar situations have arisen at concerts in the past – here’s how performers have asked crowds to stay safe.
Linkin Park
“We have to take care of safety first, for real. No one is hurt. He’s number one,” Mike Shinoda said in the video.
“Pick them up,” the crowd shouted back.
Dave Grohl
“Wait a second,” Grohl said, stopping and pointing at someone in the crowd. “Does this kid need a place to sit?”
Grohl then invited the child and his parents to sit at the edge of the stage.
Killer
In 2018, metal band Slayer opened their final tour in San Diego, California when the concert was cut short due to the size of the crowd. Spectators have been ordered to clear the aisles for safety reasons.
“We live in a society of rules. But these rules are for your safety,” he told the crowd. “They have to have clear aisles, so when something happens, everyone has an exit, okay.”
The show finally continued.
ASAP Rocky
“Everyone backs up, look. Be careful,” he begins. “Get the girls back, my brother. Get the girls back !!! Get the fucking girls, what’s wrong with all of you.”
The rapper continued to yell at the crowd to “back off” and “calm down” before resuming playing.
Playboi Carti
“They tell me a lot of people pass out. They keep stopping my music because people pass out. I care about the safety of you guys first,” he said. said, as the organizers continued to give him more information. “Everyone takes three steps back and we can start the music right away.”
Some social media users have drawn comparisons to the whole of Carti, saying the organizers of Astroworld should have forced a shutdown like they did at Lollapalooza.
“If you don’t follow the rules, if you jump on the ground, if you do something that they consider dangerous, not one, not two, but just one person wrong, this show is over,” said the loud speaker. announcement was made before Carti’s appearance. “We fight, we convince them to let us do this show for you, but this show now, if it happens, it’s on you. So please let’s have a good time and be respectful.”
