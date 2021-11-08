The 8 victims of the Astroworld festival tragedy identified





HOUSTON What was supposed to be a fun and exciting two-day music festival in Houston quickly turned to death after thousands of fans rushed onto the stage, resulting in at least eight deaths and 13 hospitalizations. On Monday, authorities are still working to piece together what exactly led to the deaths of fans during rapper Travis Scotts Astroworld Festival at NRG Park on Friday night. The festival drew a crowd of over 50,000 participants. Those who died at the festival were between 14 and 27, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said at a press conference on Saturday. Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo named the eight victims on Monday. A d Here are the names that have been shared so far: John Hilgert, 14, a freshman at Memorial High School in Houston, has died as a result of the festival. He was the youngest victim, according to a USA Today report. Memorial HS principal Lisa WeirDear informed parents and students of Hilgert’s death in a letter on Saturday. You can read the background to the schools letter here.

Brianna Rodriguez, 16 and a junior who attended Heights High School in Houston, has died as a result of the festival. According to the sister station of KSAT KPRC , the school band program confirmed his death on social media on Saturday night. School announcement that there will be bereavement counselors on campus throughout the week to assist students during their bereavement process.

Franco Patino, a student at the University of Dayton in Naperville, Ill., Died after the festival, according to sister station KSAT KPRC . The university issued a letter about Patinos’ death to all students and staff. You can read the letter here

Rodolfo Angel Pea, 23, from Laredo, has died following the festival, according to a USA Today report. Pea was striving to be a model and a psychology student. He and friends traveled to Houston for the music festival before dying of cardiac arrest, his family confirmed to United States today

Dane Baig, 27, of Houston, died after the festival, according to United States today . Baig died after trying to save his fiancee during the influx of crowds, reports said. His fiancee is bruised and traumatized, USA Today reports. Baigs’ funeral was scheduled for Sunday.

Axel Acosta, from Washington state, died after the festival, according to KPRC . His father, Edgar Acosta, identified him after seeing a photo from the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences. Axel had gone to Astroworld with a group of friends. At the last check-up, forensic scientists are still working to confirm Axel’s body, according to KPRC.

Jacob Jake Jurinek, 20 and a junior at Southern Illinois University-Carbondale, has died after the festival, according to KPRC . Jurinek went to Astroworld with a friend of his. His family say he died just two weeks before his 21st birthday, according to KPRC.

Madison Dubisky, 23, of Cypress, died after separating from her brother during the Houston Chronicle concert reported . She attended Cy-Fair High School, where she was a cheerleader and a member of the National Charity League. She also attended the University of Mississippi and worked in advertising. The investigation of the incident is still ongoing and will make further updates to this article as they become available. Learn more about KSAT: This is what happened at the Travis Scott concert and everything we know so far San Antonio resident recalls tragic experience at Astroworld music festival Astroworld fest security officer felt a prick on his neck before passing out, says Houston police chief A d Travis Scott Retires From Day N Vegas After Astroworld Festival Tragedy; Petition asks rapper to drop Coachella

Copyright 2021 by KSAT – All rights reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ksat.com/news/local/2021/11/07/these-are-the-victims-identified-so-far-in-astroworld-festival-tragedy/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos