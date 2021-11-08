Priyanka Chopra Dances To This Shah Rukh Khan Song On Her Diwali Party, Watch Unseen Video | Bollywood





A new video from Priyanka Chopra’s Diwali party has appeared online and shows the Bollywood-Hollywood star dancing to a song from Shah Rukh Khan’s movie. Last week Priyanka Chopra and her singer husband Nick Jonas hosted a Diwali party at their Los Angeles home. Many people attended the party, including Joe Jonas, Chrissy Teigen and her husband John Legend, Lilly Singh and Kal Penn. Now, a video from the party has surfaced online in which Priyanka danced to a tropical mix of Deewangi Deewangi song from Shah Rukh Khan’s film Om Shanti Om. The actor, wearing a white lehenga on the occasion, was seen dancing with a drink in his hand. The camera also gave a glimpse of the DJ at the party. + The song, which came out in the 2007 film, featured an ensemble of actors making a special appearance. Priyanka Chopra was one of the many stars. Others included Rekha, Vidya Balan, Kajol, Jeetendra, Salman Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Tabu, Rekha, Juhi Chawla, Malaika Arora, Urmila Matondkar and Arbaaz Khan. A series of Diwali parties were held in Los Angeles last week, most of which Priyanka attended. It all started with Mindy Kaling hosting a pre-Diwali party with a number of South Asian stars attending. Priyanka then threw a party at her residence. Sharing photos of it, Priyanka wrote on Instagram, Our first diwali in our first home together. This one will always be special. Thank you to everyone who worked so hard to make this evening so special. You are my angels. To all of you who have honored our home and culture not only by dressing the room but dancing the night away, you made me feel like I’m back home. And to the best husband and partner @nickjonas, you are what dreams are made of. I love you. My heart is so grateful and full. She then attended Lilly Singh’s post-Diwali party. In the party videos, Tesher performed in front of Jalebi Baby while Priyanka brought her Bollywood moves back to the party. Read also: From chaklis to bhaturas, this is what Priyanka Chopra’s Diwali menu looked like After a week of festivities, Priyanka traveled to Dubai. She shared a glimpse of her trip on her Instagram Stories. The actor will soon be seen in The Matrix: Resurrections. She also has Citadel and Text For You in the works, among other projects.

