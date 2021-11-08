Entertainment
After ‘Sooryavanshi’, here are five Bollywood crime dramas that might interest you
With overall success in just 3 days of its release, Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi has rekindled the Indian public’s interest in crime dramas. The crime film genre has been prevalent in Bollywood for a long time, with old-fashioned films likeArdh Satya, Gangaajal among other things, paving the way for the emergence of the “police universe”.
In recent times, Rohit Shetty has also taken over the curating of films like Simba and Singham franchise, with actors like Ranveer Singh, Ajay Devgn playing the pragmatic cops. After Sooryavanshi, check out these five masala cop performers for your next weekend frenzy.
Here are 5 iconic Bollywood crime dramas
Coming from director Prabhudeva, Akshay Kumar’s lead actor in 2012 not only became a buzzing success, but also sparked a change from the action-drama films of yore. Brave thief and cop Kumar’s double avatar went on to become one of the highest-grossing films of the year. It follows the story of thief Shiva, who happens to be a lookalike for a cop named Vikram. Vikram’s disappearance leads Shiva to take on his role, and what follows is bursts of laughter, chaos with a touch of emotional moments.
Ajay Devgn’s Singham The franchise began with the 2011 action drama, starring Ajay on his quest to stave off corruption. The film’s multi-layered themes deal with white collar crimes, systemic failures, among others. The affable cop Bajirao Singham won over the audience. The film also starred Kajal Aggarwal and Prakash Raj in key roles.
Another Rohit Shetty masterpiece, that of Ranveer Singh Simba followed the story of cop Sangram Bhalerao, a corrupt former officer who is forced to lead a life right after facing a tragedy that strikes his loved ones. The film also marked the debut of Sara Ali Khan, while Sonu Sood and Ajay Devgn also played key roles.
Turning away from traditional masala artists, Anurag Kashyap’s Black friday provided an in-depth understanding of police operations and procedures. After the events of the Bombay explosions in 1992, he shows how cops operate when there are thousands of suspects, arrests and brainwashed criminals to deal with.
Director Prakash Jha 2016 follows on from 2013 crime dramaGangaajal. Starring Priyanka Chopra as IPSAbha Mathur, the film followed her mission to end corruption, terror and lawlessness. It also starred Manav Kaul, Rahul Bhat, and Queen Harish in key roles.
