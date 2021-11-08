Entertainment
15 beautiful hidden women of Bollywood actors
Bollywood actors are well known for their style, fitness and acting and their fans appreciate everything they do. But aren’t you keen to intrigue more about their personal life?
We guarantee you will be spellbound knowing how beautiful their women are and what it takes to be a model, but they stay away from the spotlight. Here we present to you the list of the most beautiful brides of some of the famous Bollywood actors.
1- Natasha Dalal and Varun Dhawan
Fashion designer wife of Bollywood idol Varun Dhawan completed her fashion design at the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York.
Although the high school sweethearts have been dating for a very long time, the two were recently married this year (2021). Meanwhile, the dapper was last seen in his 2020 Coolie No. 1 release.
Moon please
Good karvachauth everyone pic.twitter.com/YCLya5A6I6
– VarunDhawan (@Varun_dvn) 24 October 2021
2- Anjali Siddiqui and Nawazuddin Siddiqui
The actor highly acclaimed for his work in films like Talaash (2012), Gangs of Wasseypur (2016) and The Lunchbox (2013) Nawazuddin Siddiqui is married to Anjali.
She is a housewife and stays out of the limelight. But if we talk about her beauty, she has beautiful skin and a beautiful face that every girl dreams of.
3- Pooja Deol and Sunny Deol
Popular action hero Sunny Deol ruled the 90s era of Bollywood. He married Pooja Deol in 1984. She is a writer and had played a cameo role in the film Yamla Pagla Deewana.
They have two sons Karan Deol and Ranvir Deol. At this age, Pooja is also extremely lovely and gorgeous.
4- Sunita Ahuja and Govinda
Govinda, 54, received 12 Filmfare nominations and won several awards for his flawless work in Bollywood. He has appeared in over 150 films and has also gained popularity as a politician. He married Sunita Ahuja in 1987 and they have two children, Tina Ahuja and Yashvardhan Ahuja.
Sunita Ahuja has a milky white complexion and a beautiful face, which makes her extremely gorgeous. Her appearance made Govinda lose his heart for her, and the two are very much in love even after years of marriage.
5- Prerana Chopra and Sharman Joshi
Sharman Joshi is a popular Bollywood actor and is best known for films like 3 Idiots (2009) and Rang De Basanti (2006). He married Prerana Chopra in 2000 who is the daughter of evergreen villain Prem Chopra.
Prerana is extremely gorgeous and lovely and can give major Bollywood actresses a tough fight with her looks.
6- Tanya Deol and Bobby Deol
Another great pair that wins the show wherever they go. Bobby Deol has worked in blockbuster movies and comedies. He married Tanya Deol in 1996 and they have two sons Aryaman Deol and Dharam Deol.
Tanya is a businesswoman. She has a very beautiful smile and a magnificent personality that can wow you.
7- Priyanka Puri and Jimmy Shergill
Jimmy Shergill is well known for his powerful supporting roles in several Bollywood films, and he has also appeared in many Punjabi films. The actor has been married to Priyanka Puri since 2001.
Priyanka is a very beautiful woman with milky white skin and golden hair. Her looks can certainly make her a good candidate to be in Bollywood movies.
8- Seema Sachdev Khan and Sohail Khan
Sohail Kha has appeared in a few action and comedy films. He did not have success like his older brother Salman, but he is well known in Bollywood as a leading director and producer.
He married Seema Sachdev Khan in 1998, and they have two sons, Nirvaan Khan and Yohan Khan. Seema has the perfect figure and killer looks that keep people in awe of her beauty.
9- Alka Suman and Shekhar Suman
Shekhar Suman is a popular television personality. He has also worked in some Bollywood films, but is best known for his sense of comics.
He married Alka Suman in 1983 and they have two sons Adhyayan Suman and Aayush Suman. Adhyayan Suman has also worked in a few films. Alka Suman has a very charming personality and a perfect look.
10- Neelam Singh and Ronit Roy
Ronit has worked in several movies and TV series. 50-year-old Ronit Roy has been active in cinema since 1984. He married in 2003 to Neelam Singh.
They have three children Agasthya Bose Roy, Ona Roy and Aador Roy. Ona Roya is Ronit’s ex-wife.
11- Parveen Shahani and Emraan Hashmi
#EmraanHashmi #Broken With his wife #ParveenShahani At #Airport…… pic.twitter.com/8vl4LFGtbY
– Filmy Guftagoo (@FilmyGuftagoo) February 27, 2020
Emraan Hashmi, the Bollywood serial kisser, married Parveen Shahani in 1979. They were childhood friends and shared a very good bond. Parveen Shahani stays out of the spotlight, but her beauty is definitely worth tons of compliments
12- Priya Runchal and Jean Abraham
#JeanAbraham With his wife #PriyaRunchal In #Mumbai…… pic.twitter.com/YiHDLXSnGd
– Filmy Guftagoo (@FilmyGuftagoo) May 12, 2019
Financial analyst and social media personality Priya Runchal is the wife of Desi Boyz actor John Abraham. Priya is currently based at Bandra-Kurla Complex Company in Mumbai. Meanwhile, her dapper husband will be seen working in Ek Villain 2, which is slated for release in the year 2022.
13- Rukmini Sahay and Neil Nitin Mukesh
Congratulations to the newly engaged couple – @NeilNMukesh & #RukminiSahay ! #NeilNitinMukesh #Bollywood pic.twitter.com/FKmkiko1Cz
– Anushka Arora (@Anushka_Arora) October 12, 2016
Rukmini Sahay is the wife of Bollywood actor Neil Nitin Mukesh. The two tied the knot in 2016 in a traditional Hindu ceremony. The couple welcomed a baby girl in 2018. Rukmini works in the aviation industry in business development at ACASS Canada Ltd.
14- Priyanka Alva and Vivek Oberoi
Vivek Oberoi and Priyanka Alva are now the proud parents of a baby girl http://t.co/moWDRrzxUu pic.twitter.com/u9ZrvW4D4I
– HuffPost India (@HuffPostIndia) April 22, 2015
The fate of Vivek Oberois ended up falling in love with his beloved wife within the first twenty minutes of their meeting herself. Vivek met Priyanka at his mother’s request and the less he knew he would come out of his grief with Aishwarya Rai so soon. The two tied the knot in 2010 and are the proud parents of a boy and a girl.
15- Sarita Birje and R Madhavan
Happy #wedding birthday to #RMadhavan and his wife #SaritaBirje for 17 years of #wedding. pic.twitter.com/ZoIfahIEcN
– LoveVivah (@ LoveVivah24x7) June 7, 2016
Sarita Birje is the wife of famous actor R Madhavan and has managed to remain a secret for some time now. The duo got married in 1999 and are lucky to have a boy named Vedaant. Sarita runs a clothing company by the name of Sarita in Klagenfurt, Austria.
Did you know these beautiful invisible women of Bollywood actors? If you have any questions regarding the article, ask them below in the comments.
