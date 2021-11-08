14YearsOfDeepikaPadukone trending on Twitter as fans celebrate actress Om Shanti Om’s debut film





Image source: YOUTUBE Om Shanti Om in Deepika Padukone Actress Deepika Padukone ends her 14th birthday in Bollywood on Tuesday. His first film Om Shanti Om, opposite superstar Shah Rukh Khan, was released on November 9. Director Farah Khan was out of Diwali and became a box office blockbuster. To mark the occasion, fans of the actress took to social media to share their excitement. On Monday evening, the hashtag # 14YearsOfDeepikaPadukone became one of the top trends on Twitter with thousands of tweets. In the film, Deepika was seen in a dual role. “23 Bollywood films, 25 memorable characters, # 1 actress since 2014, highest paid woman, most beloved female actress, countless career accolades and achievements, 1 woman : Deepika Padukone # 14YearsOfDeepikaPadukone, “one fan wrote on Twitter. a photo of Deepika. Another praised the actress for her role in Goliyo Ki Rasleela: Ram Leela, “no other actress has ever been able to come an inch closer to the role of Leela Sanera like Deepika has, she slipped into that character’s shoes and brought Leela to life, it would never be so iconic if it weren’t for Deepika Padukone. “A star rose that day 14 years ago. From a pretty heroine of Shah Rukh Khan to the most successful actor of his generation. It was a journey of immense hard work and determination. May you shine brighter in the future, dear star, ”a third wrote on the microblogging site. Check out how others celebrated Deepika’s first day: “Om Shanti Om” revolves around a struggling actor, played by Shah Rukh, who falls in love with a big star Shantipriya, (Deepika). She is killed by an scheming producer, but the two will meet years later in a reincarnation story. Arjun Rampal, Shreyas Talpade and Kirron Kher played key roles in the film. “Some movies always stay special and timeless,” Shreyas wrote on Instagram Story. In the movie, he played SRK’s best friend, Pappu Master. Deepika is currently busy shooting the untitled Shakun Batra film alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday.

