Call My Bollywood Agent: Ayush Mehra on Netflixs Show Performance

After an impressive job in the digital sphere, Ayush Mehra has made a foray into the world of OTT with her new Netflix original “Call My Agent: Bollywood”. The actor is off to a good start on OTT as well, with audiences and critics praising him for his serious performance. The show is based on the French television series “Call My Agent! And features a powerful lineup of actors like Soni Razdan, Rajat Kapoor and Aahana Kumra with Ayush. Call My Agent Bollywood Review: Youthful writing and dated subplots make this Netflix series a festival of yawns (Sports Grind Entertainment exclusive).

Speaking of the response to the show and her performance, Ayush said, “It’s amazing to see the response to Call My Agent. The messages and calls I received not only brought me great happiness, but also made me work harder! He praised his team adding, “Mehershad was a fun character to play and with an amazing team of creators and my co-actors it was a treat. Thank you all for your amazing response!” Call My Bollywood Agent: Richa Chadha on Screen Sharing with Ali Fazal in Upcoming Netflixs Series.

Directed by Shaad Ali who is known for films like ‘Saathiya’, ‘Bunty Aur Babli’ and ‘OK Jaanu’, ‘Call My Agent: Bollywood’ tells the story of four casting agents as they run pillar to post in order to keep their casting company afloat in a rapidly changing world.

(The above story first appeared on Sports Grind Entertainment on November 8, 2021 at 11:31 p.m. IST. For more info and updates on Politics, World, Sports, Entertainment, and Fashion life, log on to our website sportsgrindentertainment.com).