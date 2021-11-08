Samantha invited to speak at IFFI amid reports on her Bollywood debut

Samantha has been invited to speak at the International Indian Film Festival in Goa. what will happen the second week of November. Along with her, Aruna Raje, actor John Edathattil, director Vivek Agnihotri and Manoj Bajpayee are also speakers. Apparently, the film festival is seen as a good space for her to get into the Bollywood industry.

Samantha, who enjoys great popularity in the South, received a tremendous reception from Hindi audiences and Bollywood celebrities for her performance as Raji in The Family Man 2 web series. Samantha as the audience greeted her with open arms.

Although there have been reports that she is making a foray into Bollywood, there are now new rumors that the actress has already signed her first Hindi project and an announcement about it will be made soon. Apparently, she signed her first Hindi film under the in-house production of Tapsee Pannu. However, there is no confirmation on this at this time.

The actress is also simultaneously thinking of moving to Mumbai as has seen a few houses in Juhu, Khar and Bandra (suburb of Mumbai).

Meanwhile, in the South, Samantha recently announced a bilingual film with Shantaruban Gnanasekharan on Dussehra. Planned to be a different love story, the film will be produced by Dream Warrior Pictures.