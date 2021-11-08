Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt to Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha





The wedding season is upon us. November and December are the months when most couples plan to get married mainly because the days are auspicious and full of positivity. It also means that we will see some big Bollywood weddings as well. Earlier this year, we saw Varun Dhawan marry his childhood girlfriend Natasha Dalal. Their wedding was one of the most anticipated of the year 2021. The coming months will see some of the famous Bollywood couples take their wedding vows. So let’s take a look: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor reportedly started dating in late 2017, when they signed Ayan Mukerji Brahmastratogether’s supernatural drama. Their marriage is eagerly awaited. Recent reports suggest that the pair recently traveled to Jodhpur to seek lavish wedding venues. Although they have remained silent on their wedding rumors, the rumors say the two put their professional engagements on hold for their wedding in December. Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif The two have often made headlines for their alleged romance rumors. Previously, they had drawn all the attention when photos of the two from last year’s Diwali toured. This sparked rumors of their engagement which began to spread. However, the Sardar Udham star then cleared the air by saying he was not engaged and “will get engaged soon enough” in a recent interview with ETimes. Now the rumors are at work again, speculating that Vicky and Katrina hosted a Roka ceremony at the residence of filmmaker Kabir Khan. The love bird is now planning to get married in Rajasthan later in December. The wedding venue would be Six Senses Fort Barwara, a resort of Sawai Madhopur, and the Sooryavanshi actress will wear prominent designer Sabyasachi. Richa Chadha & Ali Fazal Richa and Ali have been dating for some time now and recently moved in together. The two are also taking a new step in their relationship. During a conversation with Anupama Chopra, the actor revealed that their marriage was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic last year. He then said: “Once things open up, we get into the work that we have on hold. Guess that’s why (marriage is delayed). But we definitely have plans in February / March maybe. Rajkumar Rao and Patralekha Rajkumar Rao’s acting skills have won immense love from internet users across the country. He first met Patralekha on the sets of City Lights and Cupid hit them. It was his first film. The two opened up about their relationship and never hesitated to speak out in public. Now, rumors of their marriage are circulating on the Internet. According to the reports, the two are getting married on November 10, 11 and 12. They set themselves as Jaipur wedding destination. Ankita Lokhande & Vicky Jain The Manikarnika actress and her longtime boyfriend are also set to tie the knot in a traditional wedding ceremony in December. Speculation about their marriage had been rife since the start of the year. According to Etimes, Ankita and Vicky have blocked December 12, 13 and 14 as their wedding dates. However, their wedding destination is still not revealed. Must read: Priyanka Chopra Brings Much Needed Desire To Lily Singhs Lavish Diwali Bash! Follow us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.koimoi.com/bollywood-news/ranbir-kapoor-alia-bhatt-to-ali-fazal-richa-chadha-upcoming-big-fat-bollywood-weddings-everyone-wants-to-be-a-part-of-but-only-few-will-be/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos