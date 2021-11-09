Holidays at the Arboretum begin November 10







A dazzling musical tree brings additional joy to the Arboretum party, presented by Reliant. The 50-foot-tall tree is animated by over 42,000 lights and plays happy holiday tunes every half hour. The Dallas Arboretums Holiday Festival opens November 10 and runs through December 31. Christmas Village, DeGolyer House with The Artistry of the Nativity. and The 12 Days of Christmas are also highlights.

The holidays just got bigger and brighter with the addition of a great new feature, the dazzling 50-foot-tall music tree, which is sure to delight young and old, said Jim Ryan, President of the Dallas Arboretum Board of Directors. We invite locals to visit and bring their outside guests to marvel at the Dallas Arboretum this holiday season with a special thank you to our presenting sponsor, Reliant.

The Arboretum holidays open on November 9 with an official lighting of the tree reserved for members from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., run by the Marilyn and Ben Weber family. Holidays at the Arboretum open to the public during the day of November 10, while nights continue throughout the season with the return and expansion of the Christmas Village. The garden has extended its evening hours on Fridays and Saturdays until 10 p.m.

The holidays are our favorite time of year, and we want to share the joy of the season with the North Texas community by being a part of the beautiful vacation exhibit at the Dallas Arboretum, said Andrea Russell, vice-president. president of Reliant. We love to help brighten the holidays at Reliant, and I encourage everyone to plan a visit to the Arboretum to enjoy some holiday cheer with family and friends.

The Christmas Village

Inspired by European Christmas markets, or Christkindlmarket, the Christmas village is made up of charming shops and facades depicting a picturesque European hamlet. The Christmas village is wonderful during the day, but it’s magical at night with illuminated trees, traders handing out samples and shows. Each home is individually designed for the Dallas Arboretum, with the Christmas Village as an attraction for everyone. Santa even has his own house and a sleigh to take pictures! Santa Claus is in his house on certain November nights, then after Thanksgiving he is present every evening and Saturday and Sunday afternoon.

The Marilyn and Ben Weber Family Christmas Pyramid, a 23-foot-tall German-built structure, is decorated with hand-carved elements, lighting and character movements on all levels. The Weber Pyramid is the perfect addition to the Christmas Village and is the iconic element of the Pyramid Square with an Edelweiss Haus serving food and drink and a larger beer garden and performance area.

The art of the Nativity

Every day, and every evening from Monday to Wednesday starting November 10, the community is invited to visit the historic DeGolyer House. Famous designer Michael Hamilton has meticulously decorated the house with the return of The Artistry of the Nativity. This collection includes hundreds of nativity scenes representing a variety of cultures from around the world. In addition to the Ray Harrington and Joe Christian collections, which are owned by the Arboretum, the exhibit also includes nativity scenes by Tommy Bourgeois and Peter Hall. These items are beautifully crafted from many materials including cork, glass, horns, seeds, corn husks, porcelain, silver, wood, and more.

After a visit to the Christmas Village, visitors are invited to take a stroll through the garden and continue to enjoy the 25-foot-high Victorian-style gazebos that represent each of the 12 days of Christmas with updated characters. The kiosks come alive at night from November 9, except Thanksgiving Day (closed) and December 24 (closes at 5 p.m.),

December 25 (closed) and New Year’s Eve (closing at 5 p.m.). These glass kiosks look like an oversized music box with mannequins and animals moving with the music and lighting.

Arboretum Holidays

Holiday at the Arboretum features over a million lights throughout the garden, decorating historic homes and the 30-foot-tall spruce tree in the center of the garden. It’s the perfect place to get into the holiday spirit.

Timed tickets, which range from $ 10 to $ 25, are required for entry to the garden, so guests are encouraged to reserve their preferred dates in advance. For more information, visit dallasarboretum.org/events-activities/holiday-at-the-arboretum/

In addition to Reliant as a main sponsor, other sponsors include Century Glass, Gray Reed, Move Star and Southwest Data Systems.

Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden

The Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Gardens, on the southeastern shore of White Rock Lake at 8525 Garland Road, is also home to the internationally renowned Rory Meyers Children’s Adventure Garden. The garden is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission to the festival is $ 17 for adults, $ 14 for people aged 65 and over and $ 12 for children 2 to 12 years old, and free for Arboretum members and children less than two years old. On-site parking costs $ 15 or $ 10, if purchased in advance online. Evening tickets range from $ 10 to $ 25. The Dallas Morning News is the Dallas Arboretum’s primary partner. The Arboretum is funded, in part, by funds from the Dallas Park and Recreation Department. WFAA is an official media sponsor of the Dallas Arboretum.