North Fayette Methodists Hosts Hollywood-Themed Opera House





Opera on the south side North Fayette United Methodist Church will host Capitol City Opera Companies On the Bright Side: A Night at the Movies – Celebrating Classic Hollywood Movies 7:00 p.m. on November 13, 2021 847 New Hope Road, Fayetteville, Georgia 30214 Capitol City Opera Company comes to Fayetteville to raise funds with the popular indoor fundraiser that will support CCOC’s main stage productions and education outreach programs Fayetteville Capitol City Opera Company (CCOC), a professional, non-profit 501 (c) 3 opera company dedicated to supporting local Atlanta talent and making operas accessible to all, will host a special performance of the 28th annual On the Light Side, an indoor musical fundraiser, Saturday, November 13, 2021 at 7 p.m. at North Fayette United Methodist Church in Fayetteville. Doors open early at 6:00 p.m. for the silent auction, with the show to follow. Individual tickets cost $ 40. Tables of eight (8) cost $ 300. Tickets are available online at ccityopera.org. This year On the Light Side celebrates the classic Hollywood movies that made us fall in love with musicals and features music from movies such as Singin in the Rain, 42nd Street, Funny Girl, Meet Me in St. Louis and more. . The singers will be accompanied by the musical director Catherine Giel. This indoor fundraiser is one of CCOC’s most popular events and includes a silent auction and a great evening of music, friends and fun in the relaxed, air-conditioned interior. There will also be a silent auction with hundreds of fine art, jewelry, wine, housewares, event tickets and even Tuscany vacations. Due to the COVID concerns, we will not be serving food, but please do not hesitate to bring your picnic basket! Please no alcoholic drinks.



