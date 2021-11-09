Travis Scott and Live Nation face lawsuits as Astroworld investigation kicks off

Eight people died on Friday evening and hundreds more were injured in a crowd melee at Travis Scotts Astroworld Festival in Houston. In the following days, authorities began to investigate exactly what had happened and the names of new victims continued to appear. At least 11 lawsuits have been filed against Scott and Live Nation, the entertainment company that organized Astroworld.

One of these costumes also names Duck, who played alongside Scott on Friday, as a defendant. In a lawsuit filed Monday in Harris County Court, Kristian paredes said he was in front of the general admission section on Friday evening, which was separated from the VIP section by a metal barrier. As Scotts ‘performance began shortly after 9 p.m., Paredess’ costume says he felt an immediate push and the crowd turned chaotic and a stampede began, leaving Paredes badly injured.

Many security guards hired by Live Nation Entertainment have asked for help, the lawsuit said, but have been ignored.

Scott has built a career closely tied to his charismatic live performances, and he has long drawn a physical presence to his shows. He has generally described the energy exhibited in mosh pits and dives on stage during his shows as raging, with the word becoming a recurring feature of his public presentation. At least two of the new pursuits highlight instances of danger from Scott’s previous concerts. In 2017, he was arrested for allegedly inciting a riot at a concert in Arkansas. He first pleaded not guilty, and the charges were dropped in a plea deal in which, like the Springfield News-Leader reported at the time, Scott pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct and paid approximately $ 7,500. In 2015, he pleaded guilty to reckless driving charges after encouraging Lollapalooza fans in Chicago to go through security barricades and take the stage. Prior to November 5, Paredess’ costume said, Scott had instigated chaos and mayhem in past events. The defendants knew or should have known of Scott’s past conduct.

Drake helped incite the crowd and continued to be on stage with Scott, the costume continued, as the crowd grew out of control.

Everything indicates that the performers, the organizers and the venue were not only aware of the agitated crowd, but also that injuries and potential deaths may have occurred, the Texas attorney said. Thomas J. Henry, who represents Paredes in the trial, said in a statement on Sunday. Still, they decided to put the profits on their attendees and allowed the murderous spectacle to continue.

Scott and Drake could not immediately be reached for comment on the lawsuits, but Scott said in a statement on Saturday: My prayers are with the families and all those affected by what happened at the Astroworld Festival. Houston PD has my full support as they continue to address the tragic loss of life. I am committed to working with the Houston community to care for and support families in need. Live Nation did not immediately return a request for comment on the lawsuits, but said in a statement on Saturday that it would continue to work to provide as much information and assistance as possible to local authorities in their investigation of the situation. .

Scoremore, a Texas-based concert promotion company that worked on Astroworld, is named alongside Scott and Live Nation in a complaint filed by another attendee, Manuel Souza, Monday. The record asserts that Souzas ‘injuries were the inevitable and predictable result of the defendants’ conscious disregard for the extreme risks of harm to spectators that had escalated hours earlier, and alleges that earlier on Friday, participants of Astroworld breached a security fence around the park, stamped the premises and trampled on each other. (Scoremore could not be reached immediately for comment on the trial but, like Live Nation, said in a statement that he was cooperating with an investigation by local authorities.)

On Monday, nine more lawsuits were brought against Scott and Live Nation by Houston law firm Roberts Markland on behalf of festival-goers in Harris County Court, eight of which alleged the terms were created and agreed to by organizers of the festival which resulted in several scrambles and the defendants failed to provide appropriate safety, security and medical personnel planning. (The ninth costume has yet to be released.)