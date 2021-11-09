Live Nations safety standards questioned after festival tragedy





Yesterday, more than a dozen lawsuits were filed against event organizer Live Nation Entertainment and rapper Travis Scott, following a music festival that ended in tragedy on Sunday. Eight people aged 14 to 27 have died and more than 300 have been treated for injuries, 13 of whom were still in hospital yesterday. What exactly happened is still being investigated by authorities, but fans report that a stampede crushed spectators towards the stage during the performance of Travis Scotts. So far, Live Nation’s review has focused on two areas: The establishment. Travis Scott was the only artist to perform during his time slot, meaning that around 50,000 festival-goers converged on a stage. No barricades or barriers were used to separate the crowd into sections. Security. Due to a labor shortage, experts told the WSJ, security personnel weren’t trained enough to handle the crowd … which was so loud that Houston Police Chief Troy Finner reportedly voiced concerns about the crowd’s energy to Travis Scott before his show. Live Nation responded by offering to reimburse all attendee tickets and opening a fund to pay for victims’ medical bills, shortly after Travis Scott announced he would cover therapy and funeral costs. This is not Live Nations’ first tragedy The world’s largest concert promoter owns Ticketmaster and hosts major events like Bonnaroo and Lollapaloozahas been connected to about 200 deaths and more than 750 injured since 2006, according to the Houston Chronicle. He has also been cited for numerous safety violations by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), which regulates workplace safety in the United States. Other events produced by Live Nation include: The Las Vegas Route 91 Harvest festival where 58 people died in a mass shooting in 2017.

Ariana Grandes Manchester, England, concert in which a suicide bomber killed 22 people.

The first Astroworld festival in 2019, held at the same location as this year. Three people were injured in a stampede. Looking ahead …it could take weeks for medical examiners to release the results of their investigation. As for Travis Scott, he canceled his show this weekend at the Day N Vegas festival, where he would once again have been the only headliner to perform during his time slot.JW

