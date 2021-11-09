Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan faces vile media assault

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan faces media assault for visiting a Hindu shrine in Kedarnath, despite her grandmother and actress Sharmila Tagore from a Hindu Brahmin family, but converted to Islam after marrying Indian cricket icon Mohammad Mansoor Ali Khan Siddiqui Pataudi. Writes Ashlyn Davis

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan has been bitterly and vehemently berated by Muslims online for her recent visit to the Hindu shrine, Kedarnath. Sara Ali Khan, who stars in Hindi films, comes from the distinguished Pataudi family of Afghan descent. The princely title was bestowed on the family by the British after Faiz Talab Khan helped them ambush the Hindu Maratha Empire in 1804.

The influential family, a former royal family who lost their right to rule after the abolition of the monarchy and the establishment of democracy in the country. Nonetheless, the family retains great influence due to their accomplishments in cricket and film, and for being estranged from one of India’s greatest poets, Rabindranath Tagore.

Sara Ali Khan’s paternal grandmother came from a Hindu Brahmin family, but converted to Islam after marrying Indian cricket icon Mohammad Mansoor Ali Khan Siddiqui Pataudi.

Unlike most Muslim Bollywood actors, who spent most of their off-set hours criticizing Hindutva or the current government, Sara Ali Khan, born to a Muslim father and a Sikh mother who converted to Islam after marriage, presented itself as respectful of Hindus, as well as of the government. This often resulted in her being brutally attacked by Muslims online.

Muslims shamed him for wearing non-Islamic clothes on a regular basis. For years, she has been the butt of Muslims for participating in Hindu celebrations such as Holi or Diwali, observing Hindu rituals such as Rakshabandhan, or wishing Hindus their religious festivities, such as Ganesh Chaturthi.

Are you Muslim? You should drop your Muslim last name, You are not Muslim enough, Shame on you, are among the comments.

The actress came under fire from rabid Muslims again after posting footage of her visit to a Hindu pilgrimage site, Kedarnath Temple, which she visited with Hindu actress Jahnvi Kapoor a few days ago. . A barrage of despicable comments quickly appeared in his comments section, many of which made my stomach turn. Muslims not only questioned his faith, denigrated his education and slandered the Hindu belief system. Some have also declared it cafre.

It’s funny, because this army of fanatical Muslim infantry on social media who shames a Hindu celebrity for visiting the Hindu site cannot type Masha Allah and Alhamdullilah enough times when a Hindu celebrity visits a shrine. Muslim, as Ajmer Shariff Dargha did. The hypocrisy is mind-boggling, and Muslim trolls display it with immense pride.

Muslims in the virtual world are not just faceless trolls. Muslim journalists shamed the 25-year-old for not hating Hindu political leaders or the government; Sara Ali Khan has been criticized by a Muslim journalist for sending birthday greetings to India’s interior minister last month.

The audacity of a journalist asking an adult Free Indian about sending birthday greetings to a Union minister is more than disgusting. These Muslims, who serve the ultimate goal of Islam, are blinded by their radical mentality and refuse to remember that India grants the right of expression to its citizens.

Interestingly, Sara Ali Khan is not the only Muslim celebrity who has become the target of terrorist elements active in the virtual world. Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan have also come under heavy criticism for hosting Hindu festivals (SRK’s wife is Hindu, Salman Khan’s mother is Hindu, and her father is Muslim). Although they have spared no effort to woo their Muslim fans, including sometimes defending Pakistan, their loyalty to Islam has been questioned by some Muslims.

Muslims also do not refrain from smashing Muslim athletes if they do not respect the norms of Islam. Cricket star Mohammad Shami received many nasty comments last year after sharing an image of his four-year-old daughter wearing a sari at a location in Saraswati Puja (a Hindu occasion dedicated to the goddess Saraswati). While some had instructed him on how to be a good Muslim, others advised him to remove Mohammad from his name.

Again, if polished, award-winning journalists do not refrain from showing community fanaticism in various avenues of the virtual world, it is evident that some Muslims will unleash terror online and hunt down a Muslim celebrity for being bold enough to be secular. .