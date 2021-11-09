“General Hospital” actor Ingo Rademacher slammed for transphobic tweet – Deadline

UPDATE, with Rademacher response General hospitalIngo Rademacher apologized for not crossing out the word “dude” when he reposted a tweet from a conservative commentator in which the word was used in reference to Rachel Levine, the U.S. Assistant Secretary of Health.

In a new Instagram video, Rademacher, who may have already left the soap opera, today addresses a report in Deadline that two of his General hospital co-stars, including trans actress Cassandra James, had strongly condemned Rademacher’s Instagram post over the weekend that copied a tweet in which a conservative podcaster called Levine “dude.”

Podcaster Allie Beth Stuckey’s original tweet poked fun at the idea that Levine could be seen as “a woman who empowers” while Winsome Sears, the newly elected Republican Lieutenant Governor of Virginia, who is black, could qualify. of “white supremacist”.

Rademacher now says he retweeted the image to emphasize “left-wing media hypocrisy,” but should have crossed out the word “dude” from the original post, adding: “I don’t think that’s correct to call a transgender an empowered woman, because where does that leave women? ”

In a direct apology to GH‘s James, Rademacher said, “Cassandra, I sincerely apologize. I think you are an absolute talent and you are very beautiful too. I don’t think a transphobic man would say that. I think you are absolutely gorgeous, really.

Later in the video, Rademacher recounts how he and his wife allowed their son to wear a Disney Princess dress when he was three “because he wanted to look pretty. I don’t think a transphobic dad would buy his. son a Disney princess dress.

As for his current employment status with General hospital, Rademacher says he will comment on this shortly.

PREVIOUS, 7:24 a.m. ABC star Ingo Rademacher General hospital since joining the series in 1996 as Jasper “Jax” Jacks, but better known recently for his anti-vax stance, has again been criticized by his comrades, this time for posting a transphobic post on the networks social.

One of his co-stars even says that Rademacher is no longer with the venerable soap.

Rademacher, whose opposition to the Covid-19 vaccine mandate was unpopular with at least some co-stars, again angered their anger this weekend by reposting a tweet on his Instagram account calling Rachel Levine, the assistant secretary American health, a “guy”. “The Biden-appointed Assistant US Health Secretary was recently sworn in as the four-star transgender first officer.

Yesterday evening two of the Rademacher General hospital castmates – trans actor Cassandra James and longtime GH star Nancy Lee Grahn – lambasted Rademacher for the job.

“I am aware of a transphobic post shared by another actor at the General Hospital,” tweeted James, who plays Dr Terry Randolph in the soap opera. “Shame on you. You have serious unlearning and education to do. I am deeply disappointed that such a public display of ignorance can come from our GH family.”

“Transgender people are violence and if you come for one of us, you come for all of us,” James continued. “The cis world doesn’t decide which of us is valuable. I’m so proud of the fans for always holding us to a high standard, for speaking out against transphobia and violence. “

Grahn then tweeted: “Colleague actor #IngoRademacher thankfully is no longer part of the #gh cast. Transphobia and gender abuse are disgusting and should be unacceptable in any industry, including soap / theater. I stand alongside my costar @cassandrajames_ and the trans community. “

It was not clear whether Rademacher’s alleged departure from the show followed or was preceded by his post about Levine.

Although Rademacher has yet to directly comment on his status on the show, the actor appears to have doubled down on his anti-vaccination stance, posting an Instagram post yesterday stating, “I will be with you to fight for medical freedom.” In an Instagram Story post, Rademacher wrote, “If we don’t send a strong message to the Biden administration to immediately back down, where do you guys think it ends? With Booster n ° 25? Nope. Passports for vaccines and more segregation are underway right now. Wakey Wakey.

Rademacher’s anti-mandate stance became widely known in August when costar Steve Burton tested positive for Covid-19 and said he contracted the virus at work. GH ‘s Grahn called on SAG-AFTRA to address the issue of working “on a set with unmasked and unvaccinated actors”.

When the #FireIngo hashtag then started to catch on, the Aussie actor rampaged down on Instagram against “morons”, “dictators” and “horrible, horrible” people calling for his dismissal.

The deadline has been communicated to Rademacher and to a General hospital spokesperson to comment on the actor’s employment status on the soap opera.

