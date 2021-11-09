Patty Jenkins’ Star Wars Movie “Rogue Squadron” Delayed (Exclusive) – The Hollywood Reporter





Rogue Squadron, the Star wars feature film project to be produced by Wonder woman filmmaker Patty Jenkins, has been caught in the tractor beam and will take a little longer to get to the big screen. Jenkins and writer Matthew Robinson developed Squadron for Lucasfilm for over a year, with the goal of starting production in 2022. It was due to go into pre-production by the end of this year. However, sources claim that the producers and the directing team realized that Jenkins’ schedule and other commitments would not allow the window needed to make the film in 2022. Thereby, Squadron has been removed from the production schedule. The hope is that once Jenkins fulfills her previous commitments, she can return to the project. Squadron would have been the first feature film since the end of the Skywalker trilogy, which ended in 2019 Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Its release date is December 22, 2023, and while that currently remains in place, the dates may still change. It is not known if any of Jenkins’ engagements were specifically involved, but she is in development on. Wonder Woman 3 forr Warner Bros. and a Cleopatra feature for Paramount. Sources say Wonder woman 3 initially had to follow Squadron, but that could change now that the latter is off the table. Squadron – and Jenkins’ involvement – was first revealed during Disney’s Investor Day in December 2020. In a video accompanying the news, Jenkins said she was using her fighter pilot father as a source of information. inspiration for the project and wanted to make the “greatest fighter pilot movie of all time.” made.” It’s unclear if Lucasfilm will have another Star wars film ready to use before Squadron, but development continues on several; among them, one from Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige and one from Taika Waititi. Lucasfilm is busy with Star wars in the sphere of series and has Book by Boba Fett debuts later this month, followed by Obi-Wan Kenobi, Andor and Ahsoka, not to mention season three of The Mandalorian. It is also in production on Indiana Jones 5 and a series based on the 1988 fantasy adventure film willow.

