The 8 victims of the Astroworld festival have been identified. This is what we know

HOUSTON Travis Scott, from Houston, has agreed to cover all funeral expenses for the eight tragically deceased victims at his Astroworld festival on Friday, NBC News reports.

Monday, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo confirmed the names of all the victims, aged 14 to 27. Shortly after, Scott announced that he would pay the funeral expenses for all of the victims.

On Friday evening, a crowd of around 50,000 gathered at NRG Park, where a wave of crowds claimed the lives of eight people and sent several more to hospital.

Learn more about 6 of the 8 victims below.

John Hilgert, 14

John Hilgert, 14, a ninth grader at Memorial High School, was the youngest of those who died. Mourners began to tie green ribbons around trees at school over the weekend in her memory.

He was at the concert with his classmate Robby Hendrix, whose mother, Tracy Faulkner, spoke with the Houston Chronicle. The boys had hoped they had a good place to watch the show.

Everything that night was a tragedy, Faulkner told the newspaper. John was a good student and athlete and very polite. He was the sweetest and most intelligent young man.

John Hilgert, 14, was one of eight people who tragically died at the Astroworld festival. Justin Higgs-Houston Baseball Pro (Justin Higgs-Houston Baseball Pro)

Brianna Rodriguez, 16

Brianna Rodriguez, 16, was a junior who attended Heights High School. In a tweet from the school band’s account, she performed with the band and was someone who always made everyone smile. A GoFundMe account has been created to help with funeral expenses.

A GoFundMe has been set up for Brianna Rodriguez, 16, who was one of eight victims of the Astroworld tragedy on Friday night. (KPRC)

Franco Patio, 21

Franco Patio, 21, was studying for a technology degree in mechanical engineering at the University of Dayton, with a minor in biomechanics of human movement, his father, Julio Patio, said in an interview. He was a member of Alpha Psi Lambda, a fraternity of Hispanic interest, and the Society of Hispanic Professional Engineers, and worked in an engineering co-op program.

Patio described his son as a charismatic and energetic leader, active in his community and determined to help people with disabilities.

He said his son was working with a team on a new medical device and wanted to find a way to help his mother walk again after being seriously injured in a car crash in Mexico two years ago.

Through tears, Patio described how her son who loved weightlifting, football and rugby used his strength to break down a door and free his mother from the wreckage.

He loved his mother, Patio said. He said everything he did, he was trying to help his mother. The whole goal.

Julio Patio, of Naperville, Illinois, was in London on business when the phone rang around 3 a.m. He responded and heard his wife, Teresita, cry. She said someone had called from a hospital about their 21-year-old son, Franco, and a doctor would call him soon. About 30 minutes, she called back with the doctor online.

The doctor told us of our son’s death, Patio said.

Patio said he last spoke with his son around 2 p.m. Friday. Franco told his father that there were not many people at the festival site yet

Don’t worry, I’m fine, Patio remembers, telling her son. I just said, okay, just be careful.

Franco C. Patino, 21, tragically passed away at Travis Scott’s Astroworld festival on Friday, November 5, 2021. (Patino family)

Pois Rudy, 23 years old

Rudy Pea, from Laredo, Texas, was a student at Laredo College and wanted to be a border patrol agent, his friend Stacey Sarmiento said. She described him as a human person.

Rudy was a close friend of mine, she said. We met in high school. He was an athlete. He brought happiness wherever he went. It was easy to get along with him. It was like positive vibes from her all the time.

We all came to have a good time, it was just awful in there, she added.

Friends remember 23-year-old Rudy Pena from Lerado

Axel Acosta, 21 years old

Axel Acosta, 21, was a computer science student at Western Washington University. His father, Edgar Acosta, said his son was among the victims who died at the festival.

The school in Bellingham, Wash. Issued a statement on Sunday: By all accounts, Axel was a young man with a bright future. We offer our condolences to his family on this very sad day.

Jacob Jurinek, 20

Jacob Jake Jurinek, 20, was a student at Southern Illinois University-Carbondale, where he pursued his passion for art and media, his family said in a statement Sunday. He was just over two weeks away from his 21st birthday.

He was attending the concert with Patino, his friend and former high school football teammate, according to Patinos’ father Julio Patino. He was deeply attached to his family and was known as Big Jake to his young cousins.

He will be missed by his father, Ron Jurinek, with whom Jake became particularly close after his mother’s death in 2011.

Over the next decade, Jake and Ron were inseparable to attend White Sox and Blackhawks games, share their love of pro wrestling, and spend weekends with extended family and friends at their favorite location. of Jakes, the family cottage in southwest Michigan, according to the family’s statement.

We are all devastated and we end up with a huge hole in our lives, added his father, Ron Jurinek, in an emailed statement.

Southern Illinois University-Carbondale issued the following statement:

We are heartbroken to lose a member of the Saluki family, Jacob Jurinek, and extend our deepest condolences to his family and friends. Jacob was a creative and intelligent young man with a promising career in journalism and advertising. We understand that this comes as a shock to many of our students. If they have mental health issues, Counseling and Psychological Services (CAPS) is available to help them by calling 618-453-5371. As we mourn this loss in our community, we will keep Jacobs’ family and friends in our thoughts. Austin Lane, Chancellor, Southern Illinois University Carbondale

Madison Dubiski, 23

Madison Dubiski, 23, lived in Houston. She was a varsity cheerleader in high school and a member of a community service group called the National Charity League, according to a former classmate.

She was definitely the life of the party and loved by so many people, Lauren Vogler said.

She was her mother’s best friend and she loved watching her brother play sports, family friend Claudia Sierra told the Houston Chronicle.

Danish Mirza Baig, 27

Mirza Danish Baig, who identified himself on Facebook as AT&T district manager and appeared to be a devoted Dallas Cowboys fan, was among those who died at the concert, his brother Basil Baig said on Facebook.

He was (a) innocent young soul who would always put others before him. He was a hardworking man who loved his family and took care of us. He was there in the blink of an eye for everything. He always had a solution to everything, said Basil Baig.

Baigs’ funeral was held Sunday in Colleyville in the Dallas-Forth Worth area. Messages left for Basil Baig were not returned.

County officials identified him as Mirza Baig, but his brother said on Facebook that he called himself Danish. He was 27 years old.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.