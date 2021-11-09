Will it break the mold of queer Bollywood caricature?

Bollywood rarely addresses sensitive LGBTQIA + topics properly. So seeing the trailer for Chandigarh Kare Aashiquiwhich came out today, starring Ayushmann Khurrana as a gym-obsessed, testosterone-laden rowdy and Vaani Kapoor as a possibly transgender woman, it’s fair to question whether or not the film will address her gender issue. ethically.

While not explicitly stated in the three-minute trailer, the indication of the odd character of Kapoor’s character is made when Khurrana’s character accuses him, “You dhokha deta hai mainu?This, and a subsequent discussion with his friends about how he had sex with her and didn’t know there was anything “different,” led viewers to assume that she is. a transgender woman.

First, there is the pervasive problem of the lack of trans people in the film industry for true portrayal, which consequently leads to chick actors playing their roles. It is a main argument of the queer community that denying transgender people the opportunity to portray people who are close to themselves does little to empower marginalized groups. Does this really change the way India perceives, looks or is ready to normalize the inclusion of queer people in society?

Some measure of the answer to this probably lies in the second grievance with movies of this nature.

Transgender and gay people have always had the status of “caricatures” in mainstream Hindi films because it is one of the easiest and easiest ways to sell an idea. Lacking empathy, research, or representative participation, insensitive films are produced in the hopes of eliciting laughter from audiences and big box office influxes.

To takeLaxmiifor example. The Akshay Kumar-starrer, from the start, presented itself as a problematic watch. And what was amazing was that the film didn’t attempt to whitewash its blatantly derogatory elements, instead bragging about them and projecting them as its USP. Kumar plays a transgender role, using offensive Bollywood clichés of effeminate behavior and cross-dressing to make a point. The only point that came up was transphobia.

Then there was a web series that sparked outrage when its trailer released. Featured by Naveen Kasturia and Adah Sharma, MX Player’sPati Patni aur Pangawas slapped with legal advice for its transphobic content after netizens protested. Sharma played a transgender woman, the discovery of her gender causing distress to the character of Kasturia.

It is true that these films attempted to change the severely regressive treatment of transgender people in turn-of-the-mill comedies like Kyaa KoolHainHmm with the cartoonish use of trans actor Bobby Darling’s base character. That it is completely “normal” to be trans is positioned to be the ultimate message of these new-age films. But despite the change, are they aiming for real change?

Dr Trinetra Haldar Gummaraju, transgender rights advocate and influencer, in a maintenance withShePeopleimpressed with the issue of trans portrayal in movies. “ Something you find in India, in Bollywood, in popular culture is that reduction of a trans person to a joke. One of the biggest flaws in portraying trans people is pornography. We become a category on a porn site reduced to a certain set of body parts just for the voyeuristic fetish male gaze. also plays in Bollywood and the portrayal of trans people in popular culture where we are reduced as sexual objects. ”

These characters and films, more than promoting the concepts of inclusion, recycle – albeit in a more sanitized way – the perception that trans people are figures to be feared, to be disgusted, that they are only comic plot points. . The way Khurrana backs off when he finds out the truth about Kapoor’s gender is one example.

It remains to be seen whether the film redeems itself by breaking out of the retrograde model of queer Bollywood characters. But the directors and cast of the film should be prepared for real-time passionate commentary when they show up.

Watch the trailer for Chandigarh Kare Aashiquihere:

The opinions expressed are those of the author.

