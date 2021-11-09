Estate star Brian Cox defends Braveheart actor Mel Gibson who apologizes for his anti-Semitic comments





Estate star Sir Brian Cox has defended a Hollywood actor who has apologized for making anti-Semitic comments. The Dundonian said Mel Gibson, famous for his lead role in Braveheart, was having problems but claimed he was not a bad man. Cox, a Scottish independence supporter, recently published his memoir after a distinguished acting career spanning decades. The Scotsman recently reached new heights of fame when he played media mogul Logan Roy in Succession, for which he won Best Actor at the Golden Globes. In an interview with former SNP premier Alex Salmond on Russian state broadcaster RT, Cox was asked about Gibson, who was widely criticized for his offensive comments about Jews. Salmond said: You are very complimentary about Mel Gibson. He’s been going through a rough time the last few years, but you see him as a great actor and a pretty great human being.





(Image: 20th Century-Fox / Getty Images)

Cox, who played a supporting role in Braveheart, replied: yes. “Mel has problems, no doubt about it, but he’s not a bad man. He’s really not a bad man and I will stand up for him because I know him. And I know his generosity. I saw him deal with actors who had problems with alcohol, and he was magnificent. He was always generous, kind and caring. I have great compassion for Mel. In 2006, Gibson apologized for anti-Semitic abuse during an incident with a Los Angeles police officer where the actor was arrested. The police report quoted Gibson as saying: The Jews are responsible for all the wars in the world. “ He then asked: are you a Jew? ‘” Gibson later said in a statement, “I acted like a completely out of control person when I was arrested and said things that I don’t believe to be true and which are despicable. I am deeply ashamed of everything I said. In 2020, Gibson was accused by actress Winona Ryder of making anti-Semitic and homophobic comments in the 1990s. She told the Sunday Times: “We were at a packed party with one of my good friends, and Mel Gibson was smoking a cigar, and we were all talking and he said to my friend, who is gay, ‘Oh wait, am i going to have aids? ‘ “And then something happened about the Jews, and he said, ‘You’re not a crook, are you? “” A representative for Gibson said at the time that the allegations were “100% false”. In 2014, Gibson, who spoke about his battle with alcoholism, said of anti-Semitism in Los Angeles: It keeps coming back as a replay, but I handled it and handled it responsibly and worked on myself for whatever I’m guilty of. To subscribe to the Daily Record Politics newsletter, click here.

