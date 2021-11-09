West Hollywood sets highest minimum wage in the country | Ervin Cohen & Jessup LLP

In a city council meeting that began on November 3, 2021 and ended on November 4, 2021, West Hollywood City Council voted to increase the minimum wage for hourly workers in West Hollywood. In response to significant pressure from local businesses, the council made last-minute changes to the ordinance to require a phased approach for some businesses. Specifically, large companies with 50 or more employees will need to increase the minimum wage from $ 14.00 the current hour to $ 15.50 on January 1, 2022, with further increases scheduled for July 1, 2022 to 16.50. $, on January 1, 2023 to $ 17.50, and an estimated increase on July 1, 2023 to $ 18.77. Small businesses with fewer than 50 employees will need to increase the minimum wage from the current $ 13.00 an hour to $ 15.00 on January 1, 2022, with further increases scheduled for July 1, 2022 to $ 16.00, on January 1, 2023 to $ 17.00, and an estimated increase on July 1, 2023 to $ 18.77. West Hollywood hotels are required to increase their minimum wage from the current $ 14.00 an hour to $ 17.64 an hour on January 1, 2022, with further increases estimated on July 1, 2022 to $ 18.31 and July 1, 2023 at $ 18.77. Starting in 2022 for hotels and 2023 for all other businesses, annual increases will be linked to the Consumer Price Index and announced by the city no later than April 1.st with changes due July 1st.

In addition, the ordinance requires employers to provide at least ninety-six (96) hours of paid leave per year for sick leave, vacation or personal necessity to full-time employees, who will be available at the request of the employee. ’employee. Full-time employees are required to accumulate at least 96/52 hours of paid leave each week. Employees who work less than forty (40) hours per week must be granted leave paid in proportional installments. Employees must have the right to use any paid time off accrued after the first six (6) months of employment or in accordance with company policies, whichever comes first. Unused accumulated compensated leave shall be carried over until the leave time reaches a maximum of one hundred and ninety-two (192) hours, unless the established policy of the Employer is no longer generous. Once an employee reaches the maximum accumulated compensated leave, the employer must make a cash payment once every thirty (30) days for the accumulated compensated leave in excess of the maximum. Employers may offer employees the option of cashing out accumulated compensated leave below the maximum, but cannot require an employee to cash out accumulated compensated leave.

In addition to paid time off, West Hollywood employers are required to provide at least eighty (80) overtime hours of unpaid time off to care for the employee or immediate family members after the paid time off has been used up. . Full-time employees must accumulate at least 80/52 hours of unpaid leave each week. Employees who work less than forty (40) hours per week must be granted unpaid leave in proportional installments. As with paid time off, West Hollywood employees must be able to use unpaid time off accumulated after the first six months of employment or in accordance with company policies, whichever comes first. Unused accumulated and uncompensated time off shall be carried over until the time off reaches a maximum of eighty (80) hours, unless the established policy of the Employer is no longer generous. The use of paid or unpaid leave under the order cannot be considered an absence that could result in disciplinary action, dismissal, suspension or any other adverse action.

Employers in West Hollywood will also be required to allocate all service charges to non-management employees who have provided services to clients from whom the service charges are collected. Service charges must be paid to employees no later than the next pay period after collection, except that the cash service charge must be paid to employees on the same day the money is collected. All service charges must be disclosed to consumers with a clear and visible notice prior to the time the customer makes a purchase or selection. Employers are required to disclose a service charge allocation plan to employees in writing. Records of service charges should be kept for at least three years.

The ordinance provides for the possibility of a one-year exemption from the application of the minimum wage component of the ordinance if an employer can demonstrate to the city manager that compliance would require the employer to reduce its workforce by more than twenty. percent (20%) or reduce the total hours of its employees by more than thirty percent (30%) in order to avoid bankruptcy or closure. The waiver requires that an audit of the employer’s financial position be paid for by the employer. An employer who requests a waiver under this section must provide written notice to all employees of the request, and written notice to all employees of the City Manager’s determination within three working days.

Failure by West Hollywood employers to comply with the requirements of the ordinance carries severe penalties. Injured employees can bring civil action and have the right to recover back wages, payment for any sick leave illegally withheld, penalties of up to $ 100 for each worker per day, reinstatement and fees and reasonable attorney fees. For intentional infractions, the amount of money and penalties can be tripled.

Interestingly, the vast majority of those present at the hearing opposed the order. These people largely represented restaurants who argued that since the majority of restaurant workers are already paid well above minimum wage due to tips, service charges, commissions and bonuses, the increase in the minimum wage required for these people did not meet the city’s target. to establish a living wage. Worse, the increased costs for these businesses represent an unnecessary burden that could lead to changes in service models that would lead to job losses or, ultimately, business closures. The California Restaurant Association and others have called on the city to establish that the minimum wage ordinance would not apply to workers whose total compensation exceeds that required by the ordinance. While the West Hollywood city attorney said such a model could work and was worth investigating, council rejected the proposal.