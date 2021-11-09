Netflix’s passage is a delicate but brutal film

Who passed looks like a daydream. Set in Manhattan at the height of the Harlem Renaissance, the film is shot in sumptuous black and white. The soft focus of the lens distorts the edges of the mount. Here hazy images and a fluttering curtain, sunlight passing through tree branches often fills the screen. And the story at the center seems sweet: two women, Irene (played by Tessa Thompson) and Clare (Ruth Negga), rekindle their friendship after years of separation. Once playmates when they were children, they evolve into adulthood to become each other’s confidants.

The ease of relationships, however, is an illusion. Irene and Clare are fair-skinned black women who may pass for white, but while the former rarely crosses the color line, the latter has crossed it entirely. Clare dyed her hair shimmering blonde and lost her origins to the point that even her husband, John (Alexander Skarsgrd), believed her to be white. Her secret turns women’s friendship into something alien: an authentic yet risky intimacy, built on their shared knowledge of Clares’ true identity.

Based on Nella Larsen’s 1929 book, Who passed, which begins airing Wednesday on Netflix, is the rare breed film that treats its subject matter turbulence with a delicate twist. Even though the story is about the effects of living in a racist society, not once does the film portray the physical violence of white characters. Instead, he pulls the tension out of the psychological torment of two people who have taken totally different approaches to their identities, each repressing elements of themselves in order to survive. The film is not told through extravagant sets or scenes of emotional catharsis, but through meaningful gazes and nostalgic gazes between the protagonists. Although tears flow and tea sets break, the true strength of Who passed comes from the anguish Irene and Clare feel but cannot reveal.

Much of the credit goes to first-time director Rebecca Hall, who is best known for her work as an actress in thrillers such as Prestige and The city. Who passed is a deeply personal project for her; in interviews, she explained that she started adapting Larsens’ novel after learning that her own black grandfather had become a white man. But while Hall said writing the screenplay helped her process her family’s story, the finished product doesn’t look like the work of a first director intimidated by a heavy premise. Instead, Hall seems to have grasped the story like a performer would, privileging the power of the characters’ inner lives over the plot. And perhaps given her acting background, she pulls from Thompson and Negga a pair of finely tuned and exquisite performances. In each scene they share, they exude a tender but perilous chemistry.

Edu Grau / Sundance Institute / Netflix

The two women are seduced and repelled by the way the other lives. They are curious and captivated by maybe even drawn to each other, but they are also ashamed of their envy of what the other has. Irene believes she’s taken the moral path, having married a black doctor and moving to Harlem, but is also drawn to Clares’ boldness and greets her old friend when she shows up at her doorstep. . Meanwhile, Clare considers rewriting her story worth the cost of a dishonest life; John is rich and respected, and she can go anywhere as a woman. But her liveliness escapes a desperation to immerse herself in the culture she has abandoned. Each woman believes that the other has some kind of freedom and security that she cannot get.

Hall examines the duality of Irene and Claire with meticulous care and evident compassion. She photographs women using a 4: 3 square aspect ratio, which makes frequent close-ups of their faces even closer. Often the two are depicted in the same frame or through mirrors, as if they could overtake each other or change places at any time. And Devont Hyness’s scintillating piano score underscores the delicate nature of their intertwined lives. The film, through these graceful flourishes, suggests that the societal lines Irene and Clare believe to be blurred are only accentuated by their efforts. After all, race is not the only constraint that exists; there are also expectations for mothers, for wives, for women’s sexuality. Slowly, Who passed reveals how Irene pushes the boundaries of her identity to bolster her social standing: she shoots her darker-skinned, chatty housekeeper on Clare with a white writer who attends the Negro Welfare League parties she helps organize . Who is the one who betrays his identity the most? Who really leads the most dangerous life?

The tragedy of Irene and Clare does not lie in whether the act of passing is morally defensible, but in the fact that neither can provide a complete answer. In 1920s America, a repressive world of social norms and intricacies, they don’t have the words to express exactly how they feel. Corn Who passed, in Hall and its actors, skillfully wielding a relationship of both relief and resentment, tells their story in the fragile silences they share.