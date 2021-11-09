Digital Lottery for “Hamilton” tickets online now











A digital lottery is being held for Hamilton tickets ", starting with the opening show on November 16 at Music Hall in Fair Park. Producer Jeffrey Seller and Dallas Summer Musicals have said a limited number of tickets will be available for each performance for $ 10 each. Lottery winners are selected each week according to the schedule below: The lottery is open until 12 p.m. on November 11 for tickets for performances from November 16 to 21. Notifications of winners and non-winners will be sent between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. on November 11. For the second week of performances (November 23-28), the lottery will open at 10 a.m. on November 11 and end at 12 p.m. on November. 18. Notifications of winners and non-winners will be sent between 1 pm and 4 pm on November 18th. For the last week of performances (November 30, December 5), the lottery will open at 10 a.m. on November 19 and close at 12 p.m. on November 24. Notifications of winners and non-winners will be sent between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. on November 24. Lottery rules Use the official Hamilton app, now available for all iOS and Android devices in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store (http://hamiltonmusical.com/app). No purchase or payment necessary to register or participate. Each winning participant can purchase up to two (2) tickets. Only one entry per person. Repeated entries and disposable email addresses will be deleted. Lottery tickets can be collected over the phone from 90 minutes before the show with a valid photo ID. Lottery tickets are canceled in the event of resale. All times shown are in the local time zone. Customers must be 18 years of age or older and have valid, unexpired photo ID that matches the name used to participate. Tickets are not transferable. Ticket limits and displayed prices are at the sole discretion of the show and are subject to change without notice. Lottery prizes are not valid on previous purchases. The lottery ticket offer cannot be combined with any other offer or promotion. All sales are final – no refunds or exchanges. The lottery can be revoked or changed at any time without notice. A purchase will not improve the odds of winning. Hamilton tickets on sale Tickets for "Hamilton" are currently on sale. Customers are encouraged to check dallassummermusicls.org for recently released seats that may become available at short notice. "Hamilton" is the story of America then, told by America today. With a score that mixes hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, the musical takes the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton to create a revolutionary moment in theater. The musical has had a profound impact on culture, politics and education. With book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, staging by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, "Hamilton" is based on the acclaimed biography by Ron Chernow. He has won the Tony, Grammy and Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama and an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors. The creative team has already collaborated on the Tony Award Winning Best Musical "In the Heights. The musical features set design by David Korins, costume design by Paul Tazewell, lighting design by Howell Binkley, and sound design by Nevin Steinberg. Hair and wig design by Charles G. LaPointe, cast by Telsey + Company, Bethany Knox, CSA and General Management by Baseline Theatrical. "Hamilton" is produced by Jeffrey Seller, Sander Jacobs, Jill Furman and The Public Theater. The original Broadway Cast recording of the musical is available nationwide. The recording "Hamilton" received a 2016 Grammy for Best Album in Musical Theater. For more information on the 2021-2022 Dallas Summer Musical Season on Broadway, please visit dallassumermusicals.org.

