Drama sponsor shares statement in defense of Lee Ji Hoon + actor releases another personal statement

Sponsor and main actor of the new iHQ drama Lee ji hoon shared additional statements about their recent controversy.

On November 3, YTN Star reported that a Sponsorproduction staff member complained about an incident involving an acquaintance of Lee Ji Hoons on set. Lee Ji Hoon and the drama producers released statements apologizing for the incident and clarifying the details of what happened.

On the same day, screenwriter Park Gye Hyung claimed that he and other staff were unilaterally fired following Lee Ji Hoon’s complaint about his screen time. The drama production team and agency Lee Ji Hoons have denied the allegations. Days later, Lee Ji Hoon took to Instagram to share his side of the story and express his frustration with the rumors and reports.

On November 8, Sponsor released a new statement, this time with screenshots of text messages from writer Park Gye Hyung and Lee Ji Hoon.

They said: First, we would like to clarify that various speculations regarding the production are different from the truth. It was in May that the production team first asked writer Park Gye Hyung to adjust the script to give the character more screen time. At this point, Lee Ji Hoon hadn’t even seen the script.

To substantiate this point, the producers shared a screenshot of a text that Park Gye Hyung sent them. In it, writer Park Gye Hyung wrote, It’s painful for me to have to keep changing things everywhere. But that’s because we have to do well, right? The director has more experience than me and I must follow his example. I corrected what I could, so it’s not that I’m fighting for things and just sending them back. It is tiring and disappointing for me to have to continually correct things that I handed in over three weeks ago. But I’m doing my best to sort things out here and there depending on the director, who wants a fuller production. The director told me to fix about two scenes this time. I debate it because there is a difference in nuance between the two main characters there. If the CEO [of the production company] gets angry, so there is nothing I can do. Please don’t get angry and trust me. I can finish it in two days. There won’t be any big changes, so I’ll be uploading everything I did up to episode 2 now. When you see the full script you will understand how I feel.

The sponsor producers continued. In July, the production company, director and screenwriter met to discuss the script. At the time, fixes for character screen time still hadn’t been made. The messages Lee Ji Hoon had exchanged with the director were all about the character set-up, and he vowed to trust the director and follow his lead. They haven’t talked about his screen time.

Again, for proof, the producers shared screenshots of the messages sent between Lee Ji Hoon and then-director Kwak Ki Won. Lee Ji Hoon wrote: When we first spoke you said Seung Hoon [Goo Ja Sungs character in the drama] had to die for the story to work, but if Seung Hoon doesn’t die then the drama story will continue in the direction of creationmakjangextramarital affairs the main objective?

The director replied: No, that’s not it. Right now, I’m in discussions with the writer to see if the overall storyline goes in that direction. I try to make the actions and thoughts of the characters as believable and realistic as possible. I want to avoid an unrealisticmakjangstory, so don’t worry.

Lee Ji Hoon then sent, Sun Woo [his character in the drama] is the main character, but he doesn’t show up much for the first four episodes. I believed Sun Woos’ storytelling would start in Episode 5 and Seung Hoon would die around Episode 6 or 7. Sun Woo is a very justice-oriented character, and I’ve never done one like that before, so I really liked it. I trust you will bring her to life as the main character. I don’t trust what you said then, director. The director replied: Yes, Sun Woo is a righteous character.

The sponsor producers continued. In August there was a full meeting of the production team. That’s when we decided that Park Gye Hyung would quit the project. At the time, in the scripts for Episodes 1 through 5, the screen time of the characters was less than 10 scenes. The production company demanded changes throughout the first half, but their demands were ignored. The director also left the project in September due to issues with the footage results. The director created a situation that didn’t take responsibility for the footage we needed and we asked him to leave.

As evidence, the producers released a signed statement of fact received from DI’s editing room. The company responsible for color correction of the images said that the problems in the images were due to differences in the balance between camera A and camera B and poor maintenance of camera B.

The sponsor producers have concluded, We will say this as directly as possible. Lee Ji Hoon has no connection with the replaced production staff. Park Gye Hyung and the production company have been discussing script changes from the start, and it’s only fitting that the production company, directors, and writers discuss script changes. Park Gye Hyung invented this frame which makes Lee Ji Hoons’ power outburst look like it was at fault and was deeply disappointed with the resulting situation. The production company simply made the decisions that would result in better production. It was absolutely not at the request of an actor. Once again, we state that the actor has no connection with these events and that these one-sided statements are false.

On November 9, Lee Ji Hoon also posted another personal statement on Instagram. Parts of the statement directly claim address editor Park Gye Hyungs.

As soon as we met the director asked me: You were surprised that Sun Woo hardly had any scenes while he was the main character, right? and I said I was. The director told me not to worry, that it would be fixed, that the supporting male role, Seung Hoon, would die in Episode 5, and the Sun Woos story would increase. He said he had everything in hand and that there was nothing to worry about. I thought about it, and since it was the production that first made the offer to me, I decided to trust the director. After a while, I received a modified script. But it turned out the director lied. The scenes I had from episodes 1 through 4 were pretty much the same. I had five scenes in episode five and six scenes in episode 6. As the drama was 12 episodes, I asked myself, what is this? I was a little anxious so contacted the manager to check again. Of course, from my perspective, I was worried. I saw the synopsis and heard from the director, but I had three or four scenes, six scenes at most, although an episode is about 50 scenes in total. I saw a lot of scripts in my day, but wondered if this was right. I asked the CEO of the production company if I could look at another project instead, but they said the script would be fixed. When I got the new version there were about two more scenes. According to the synopsis, my character was the main character, but even after repeated corrections I had a maximum of eight scenes in a 50 scene episode. It was about two months before the first shoot started. I’m sure a lot of people will agree with me that it was worth talking to the production company about. But does it make sense that three weeks before the shoot, they could suddenly tell me, why don’t you switch roles for Seung Hoon instead? Is it me who stumbles against the director and the screenwriter? No matter how you look at it, the director and the screenwriter are the ones who cheated on me. The two cannot use me as a shield to satisfy their personal interests. At one point, without my knowing it, a strange recording was made of a conversation between the CEO of the production company and either the screenwriter or the director. I hadn’t even signed a contract with the drama, no one else had been chosen, so was I wrong to consider other offers I had received in the meantime? I think I at least have the right to think and choose the productions I want to work on. Don’t just reveal the cover of the script. The one you downloaded was the very last script I received from you. Show the first script I received, along with the multiple revised versions. If you say you don’t have them then I will share any versions that I saw that I was shocked by. Ah, there was also something that was said about Instagram, but I had an account that got hacked in 2019, so confirm that first! Send a message! I always send thank you messages to my fans anytime, day or night. I’ve also messaged people I love, and I message Mbapp about once a week [soccer player]. So what? A social networking service is a platform where you can build relationships, make unexpected friends, start romantic relationships, and receive cheers and support. I don’t think it’s more necessary to answer things one by one about this question. Now those who connect me to things that have nothing to do with me and recklessly upload malicious comments will have no leniency from the law. I will only act by law from now on. The latter is for the fans who have shown me such great love. I will use this time to mature and grow and welcome you with a better image after correcting all the parts where I missed. I think this trying time will add more depth to my life, to my acting and to my heart. Right now, all of the cast and crew are working hard to film together.

Source (1) (2)

Best Photo Credit: Xportsnews