Live Nation, a company behind Astroworld, has a long history of security breachesExBulletin

Rapper Travis Scott was the most recognizable figure associated with Astroworld, the Houston music festival that ended in tragedy on Friday night when eight people died and hundreds more were injured. However, among the organizers of the event was also the Live Nation conglomerate, the largest live events company in the world and which has already been linked to hundreds of deaths and injuries over the past 15 years.
Live Nation Entertainment and its affiliate Live Nation Worldwide have been linked with around 200 deaths and at least 750 injuries since 2006, the Houston Chronicle reported Monday after researching previous court records, Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) reports and media coverage. NPR also found numerous citations from OSHA against Live Nation.
In a message job on social media on Saturday, the company wrote: “A broken heart for those lost and affected at Astroworld last night. We will continue to work to provide as much information and assistance as possible to local authorities as we go. they are investigating the situation. “
Houston public media reported on Monday that at least 12 Lawsuits have been filed against Travis Scott as well as Live Nation so far. Other defendants in the lawsuits include Drake, who was also performing at the event, and the festival venue, NRG Park.
In a statement to NPR on Monday afternoon, Live Nation wrote: “We continue to support and assist local authorities with their ongoing investigation so that fans who attended and their families can get the answers they need. want and deserve, and we will answer any legal questions at the appropriate time. “
In a Live Nation statement posted on social media Monday afternoon, the company added: “Offsite loading and equipment are currently on hold to give investigators the time they have requested to walk and document the grounds. Full refunds are available to anyone who purchased tickets.”
The statement continued, “And more importantly, we are working on ways to support participants, victims’ families and staff, from providing mental health counseling to setting up a health fund to help. to cover medical costs. Our entire team mourns alongside the community. “
The incidents related to Live Nation reported by the Houston Chronicle include deaths and injuries from intruders, including the suicide bomber who attacked an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England in 2017 and the mass shooting at the Route 91 Harvest country music festival in Las Vegas later during this year.
However, these incidents also include a stage collapse in 2011 in Indiana in which seven people were killed and 61 injured; the company settled $ 50 million with the victims. In a 2013 incident, a staff member at a concert in Long Island, New York, suffered brain damage after a forklift overturned the booth he was working in. A jury awarded him $ 101 million.
NPR also found records on the OSHA website showing that Live Nation was cited for previous security breaches, including an incident in 2018 when a Live Nation employee was hit in the head by a post. 6 foot steel that tipped; the victim had to be hospitalized.
As recently as last week, Live Nation reported $ 2.7 billion in revenue for its third quarter, exceeding Wall Street expectations. The company attributed its growth to pent-up consumer demand for concerts, festivals and other live events that had been stifled by the coronavirus pandemic. The company has also been able to corner even more of the live events market over the past 19 months as small independent venues and organizers have struggled to stay afloat during shutdowns. (In the aftermath of the Astroworld tragedy, the Live Nation share price slipped more than 4% during Trading Monday, at time of posting.)
At the inaugural edition of Astroworld in 2019, three people have been hurt in a stampede trying to enter the festival, which also took place at NRG Park. The event was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic.
Monday, The New York Times reported that according to his sources, Houston Police Chief Troy Finner personally visited Scott in his trailer ahead of Friday’s performance “and raised concerns about the energy of the crowd.”
