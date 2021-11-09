Kylie Jenner Responds to Astroworld Tragedy | Entertainment





Kylie Jenner took to social media on Sunday for comment the tragedy at her partner Travis Scott's Astroworld music festival in Houston. At least eight people died and 300 others were injured after a wave of crowds during Scott's performance at the festival on Friday. "Travis and I are broken and devastated. My thoughts and prayers are with all those who have lost their lives, been hurt or affected in any way by the events of yesterday. And also for Travis who, I do. know, cares deeply about her fans and the Houston community. "Jenner wrote on Instagram Stories. Jenner said she and Scott didn't know what was going on in the crowd at the time. "I want to make it clear that we were not aware of any deaths until the news was released after the show and that in no world would we have continued to film or act," she said. writing. She added that she prayed for families who have lost loved ones. "I send my deepest condolences to all families during this difficult time and will pray for the healing of all who have been affected," she wrote. Scott had also addressed the tragedy on social media over the weekend, writing: "I am absolutely devastated by what happened last night. My prayers go out to the families and to all who have been touched by what happened at the Astroworld Festival. " Jenner and Scott are currently expecting their second child together.

