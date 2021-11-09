Marilyn Monroe’s listings of homes in West Hollywood for $ 2.49 million





If you want to live in a condominium where Marilyn Monroe used to live, it will cost you a pretty penny. The Old Hollywood actress briefly stayed in the Granville Towers penthouse after her divorce from New York Yankees outfielder Joe DiMaggio in 1954, and now the condo is for sale with an asking price of $ 2.49 million. . This luxurious two bedroom, two bathroom condo was listed by Amanda Lynn, Gina Michelle and George Ouzounian of The agency – a full-service, lifestyle real estate brokerage firm. THE MANOR ‘SCHITT’S CREEK’ IS REINITIATED WITH A ASKING PRICE OF $ 17.5M The buyer who purchases this historic West Hollywood home at 1424 North Crescent Heights Boulevard will be welcome in a 2,032 square foot French Norman-style unit. The late architect Leland Bryant is credited with designing the Granville Towers and other iconic buildings alongside Samuel Coine, according to the agency. While the Granville Towers were built in 1930, the penthouse has been updated with modern home features including Viking appliances, steel cabinets, ‘spa-like’ toilets, ‘glossy hardwood floors ”And a circular staircase. SHAQUILLE O’NEAL’S $ 16M FLORIDA ESTATE IS RENOVATED ‘DE-SHAQ’ TO ATTRACT BUYERS The most notable feature of the home should be the floor-to-ceiling skylights and built-in window seats, which provide stunning city and mountain views that can be seen while lounging. If entertaining is a must, the two-level condo includes a formal dining room with a “dazzling” chandelier. Former Monroe Residence also offers gated security and living amenities with a 24 hour doorman, exclusive clubhouse, courtyard, garden, swimming pool, spa and garage. The condo is centrally located in Los Angeles and is located between Sunset Boulevard and Crescent Heights. YOU CAN RENT CARRIE BRADSHAW’S NYC APARTMENT FROM ‘SEX AND THE CITY’ FOR $ 23 According to the listing’s MLS number, the agency listed the famous condo on October 28. “The perfect match with the 1424 N. Crescent Heights Penthouse 78 is a discerning buyer who can appreciate the historical and architectural significance while experiencing the true Hollywood experience,” said a joint statement from Lynn, Michelle and Ouzounian, which was sent. at FOX Business Monday. afternoon. The real estate brokerage firm finds that other celebrities lived in the condo after Monroe. The current owner allegedly bought the condo from Portia De Rossi – wife of Ellen DeGeneres – in 2003, according to the New York Post. Sales records on Red tuna show that the penthouse unit sold for $ 860,000 that year. Teleprinter Security Last Switch Switch % RDFIN n / A n / A n / A n / A GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE The property has been listed intermittently since July 2018, according to the publicly traded real estate brokerage firm.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.foxbusiness.com/lifestyle/marilyn-monroe-west-hollywood-home-listed The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos