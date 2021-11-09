Rust, Safety and Hollywood | Arts

On October 21, when Alec Baldwin got to work on the set of his latest film, Rust, a day that had started as usual quickly turned into tragedy. While filming a scene, a propeller pistol that Baldwin was using for a scene mistakenly fired a live bullet, murder the films prolific filmmaker Halyna Hutchins and hurtful director Joel Souza.

For those who are not involved in the world of cinema, it can be difficult to understand exactly how such a thing could have happened. The popular misconception of what a propeller gun is is one of them. Rather than a specially designed fake pistol or computer rendering, the creators of Rust, like many other filmmakers, used real pistols loaded with white (bullets without point) to shoot scenes where a character shoots with a gun. A designated crew member is expected to ensure that a firearm does not contain live ammunition before handing it to an actor; failure at this step could prove fatal and, in Rust’s case, it was. An assistant director picked up one of the three prop pistols arranged by the gunsmith and handed it to Baldwin, who needed it for a scene. Unbeknownst to one of them, the weapon is still contents rounds live.

It goes without saying that what happened on the set of Rust was a tragic accident caused by human error, but that doesn’t mean it happened in a vacuum. Earlier this month, the The International Alliance of Theatrical Employees (IATSE) called on its members to vote on the possibility of a strike against poor working conditions, including excessively long working hours, unfair wages and security risks. The result? A resounding 98.7 percent of union members responded Yes.

One of the main reasons IATSE decided to vote on strike is the often dangerous conditions in which film crews are forced to work on set. In a recent item As of the deadline, it was reported that there had been more than 50 reports of 14-hour workdays in the first seven months of 2021. Forcing employees to work during such sleepless periods is no only inhuman, but also increases the likelihood that errors like what happened on the Rust set will occur.

It should be noted that some of the support for the potential IATSE strike came from employees who worked on the set of Rust, including Hutchins herself. In an Instagram Publish made two days before his death, Hutchins reposted a photo of Rust’s team on set with the caption in part reading, Standing in # IAsolidarity with our @IATSE crew here in New Mexico on RUST. The post was originally shared by Rust actress Frances Fisher.

In light of what happened to Rust, what was once an average post now seems particularly haunting. But it also highlights a bitter truth about incidents like this: They are often the aggregate result of multiple aggravating abuses and a disregard for the safety of those who work in filmmaking. His death is not the first of its kind, and unless there is a systemic change within the film industry, it likely won’t be the last. In 1993, Brandon Lee, the son of actor Bruce Lee, was shot and kill by a prop pistol on the set of the movie The Crow. His death was ruled an accident due to negligence and aggravated the discussion surrounding safety on film sets as well as the need for protection. Yet not much happened as a result and the conversation surrounding the circumstances that led to his death eventually fizzled out, a fact that is now painfully obvious.

Today, almost three decades later, the world is witnessing a similar tragedy and all one can hope for is that there will be real change this time around. Some workers already have call for using computer-generated shots only in the movie as a way to avoid real guns, but others have raised the difficulty of making the shots look genuine. Such special effects are also much more expensive, bringing with them the kinds of costs that producers often try to reduce. But if no effort is made to at least improve the technology used, then Hollywood’s blatant disrespect for those who make it work becomes more pressing. There is absolutely no compensation for the loss of life, but the least we can do is make sure that nothing that happened on the set of Rust will ever happen again. Such efforts to improve the safety of all who work on a set will not only ensure that anyone who goes to work on a set in the morning can return home to their families that evening, but will also ensure also that team members will not have to come to work and leave traumatized. And if there is no way to do these kinds of scenes safely, then the question arises as to whether they should be done at all.

Hopefully things will be different in the future. Yet his very small, admittedly idealistic change came in the years after Lees’ death, and even outside of incidents like what happened on the set of Rust, Hollywood has shown its true colors time and time again. One should look no further than the #MeToo movement, when Hollywood faced countless accusations of sexual harassment but did little, if anything, to address it. When audiences watch movies on screen, it can be easy to forget everything it takes to make them. And often what happens behind the scenes is not entirely pleasant. The film industry has a long history of using, abusing and endangering its workers, and what happened on the set of Rust was just the latest incident. Only time will tell if a positive change will really be brought about, but in the meantime, the Rust tragedy only confirms Hollywood’s urgent need to protect its workers.