Here are five things A&E writers love this week – The Minnesota Daily

Have a good summer time! What will you do with your overtime this week? Maybe you’ll listen to Swedish pop icon ABBA’s new album or watch Colin Kaepernick’s documentary series. However you use that extra hour, make it count by doing something new and putting yourself and your pleasure first. If you are lost in an activity, look no further than the recommendations provided by the Minnesota Dailys Arts and Entertainment office. Colin in black and white: This six-episode Netflix miniseries tells the story of a young Colin Kaepernick who had to endure adoption by deaf white parents who thought his black identity was a phase and a nuisance. Despite resistance from his parents and athletic trainers, he found ways to embrace his Darkness. The story follows Kaepernick through his teenage and adult years and is told by Kaepernick as he intervenes between scenes in the series. The show highlights the ups and downs of his life as he tries to embrace his blackness while being told he shouldn’t. The first episode begins with Kaepernick giving a history lesson on slavery auctions, in which he compares himself to the combine and NFL training camps. The story of the show is created and written by Ava DuVernay and Kaepernick. The series is unique in that it takes the form of a documentary and TV show in which Kaepernicks’ narration includes historical information about the intersection between race, sport and politics. – Jarrett George Ballard Travel by ABBA: Forty years later, the Swedish pop group released a 10-track album that is just as blind to trends as its members Benny Andersson and Bjrn Ulvaeus have mentioned in recent interviews. There is a sappy Christmas tune (Little Things), the story of a woman battling the envy of a lover and her dog (I Can Be That Woman) and a reunion ballad (I Still Have Faith in You), among an assortment of over-the-top synth beats. For longtime ABBA enthusiasts, the music shouldn’t disappoint. Between songs like Keep An Eye On Dan and I Can Be That Woman, subtle references to melodies from the past and common themes found in their earlier works are omnipresent. However, if the only way to digest their popular anthems is to be part of the Mamma Mia soundtrack, you’re more likely to struggle to find joy in songs whose structure hasn’t changed since 1981. – Sophia Zimmerman Good for you by Houndmouth: Houndmouth’s musical niche sits somewhere between folk, rock, and alternative blues. Regardless of the label, the band’s sound certainly makes the perfect soundtrack for fall. Their new album, Good For You, feels like it should be listened to on a cold walk with a hot drink in hand; its 10 tracks offer a hearty mix of acoustic and electric guitar, stable percussion and stacked vocal harmonies that create a warm and autumnal atmosphere. Try the album this week and romanticize the end of this short season before the colder days ahead. – Macy stronger Projection of Blue to the Walker: The Walker Art Center will present a free screening of Derek Jarmans’ latest film Thursday evening, a narrated reflection on directors who have lost the fight against AIDS. The film was originally released just months before Jarman, a gay rights activist and close friend of Tilda Swinton, died of the disease. If you’re a broke college student who wanted to check out the Walker, there will very rarely be a better chance of experiencing queer cinema like this. – James Schaak New Shapes (feat. Christine and the Queens and Caroline Polachek) by Charli XCX: It’s been a minute since Charli XCX, Christine and the Queens, and Caroline Polachek hopped on a song together and gave their listeners the retro-pop energy that comes in the form of Charlis’ music. This’ 80s pop song offers vocal textures, brash beats, and three minutes and 20 seconds to get lost in Caroline Polachek’s lyrical tones not to mention the total poetry of the lyrics twisting it into a new form. Good luck to all who listen to this song and go through a breakup. – Nina Raemont

