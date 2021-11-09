Actor Chris Pratt Becomes Official Ambassador for TravisMathew Golf & Lifestyle Brand





“Our initial conversations with Chris were about partnering with him to give back, using our incredible brand following and even broader following to raise awareness and ultimately generate the largest charitable giving in TravisMathew history,” said the CEO of TravisMathew. Ryan ellis declared. “Although we have generally signed ambassadors in the world of sport, TravisMathew is both sport and lifestyle, so Chris was perfect. We see this as a home-based partnership and are delighted to collaborate together. ”

The TravisMathew brand is committed to making a positive impact on the community and is proud to support Pratt in its ongoing efforts with Special Olympics. Pratt joined Special Olympics as Global Ambassador in October and plays an important role in the Special Olympics Unified Champion Schools and Special Olympics Unified Sports programs, which promote the acceptance and inclusion of students with developmental disabilities in schools. of the whole world. “I am very happy to officially partner with TravisMathew, a brand that I have carried on and off the golf course for a long time,” said Chris Pratt. “TravisMathew is a brand that shares my mission to do good and I am honored to be able to use this partnership as a vehicle to donate to Special Olympics, an organization close to my heart.”

Starting today, customers can take advantage of 50-60% off some of TravisMathew’s best-selling product categories including polo shirts, t-shirts, hats and more with all profits being donated to the Special Olympics. For more information on charity selling and partnering with Pratt, visit www.travismathew.com. About TravisMathew:TravisMathew is a leading innovator in lifestyle and performance apparel. By using top-notch manufacturing and designs, we are fostering a growing market trend towards casualization. For us, comfort comes first. Every TravisMathew product is created with attention to detail, designed to provide the perfect fit and a soft, light feel. By offering hundreds of diverse and unique designs through monthly new product releases, we’re setting a new standard for young professionals. We want to elevate your look with details, subtleties and craftsmanship that will get you noticed … but without flash or pretension. As an ambitious brand, TravisMathew prides itself on being accessible. Anyone can look and feel great at TravisMathew. For more information, please visit www.travismathew.com. About Special Olympics: Founded in 1968, Special Olympics is a global movement to end discrimination against people with intellectual disabilities. We promote acceptance by all through the power of sport and programs in education, health and leadership. With over six million unified athletes and sports partners in over 201 countries and territoriesand over a million coaches and volunteers, Special Olympics offers more than 30 Olympic-type sportsand more 100,000 games and competitionsin a typical year. Engage with us on: Twitter, Facebook, Youtube, Instagram, LinkedIn and our blog on Medium. Learn more about www.SpecialOlympics.org. SOURCE TravisMathew

