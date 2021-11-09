Missy Elliott’s Walk of Fame star revealed Monday – NBC Los Angeles





A star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame was unveiled Monday in honor of four-time Grammy-winner rapper, singer, songwriter and record producer Missy Elliott. Ciara, Lizzo and Elliott’s manager Mona Scott-Young joined her to speak at the 11:30 am ceremony. Elliott’s star has been placed outside of Amoeba Music’s new location on Hollywood Boulevard. Other stars for other music personalities will also be placed outside the store, Walk of Fame producer Ana Martinez told City News Service. Due to coronavirus protocols, there is no longer a dedicated fan area to attend Walk of Fame ceremonies. Fans are encouraged to watch a stream of the ceremony on the Walk of Fame website, www.walkoffame.com.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 08: (LR) Lizzo and Missy Elliott speak on stage during the Hollywood Walk of Fame All-Star Ceremony for Missy Elliot at the Hollywood Walk of Fame on November 08, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre / Getty Images) Once the pandemic is resolved, we hope to return to normal for our ceremonies with fan stands, Martinez said. The star is the 2,708th since the completion of the Walk of Fame in 1961 with the first 1,558 stars. Born Melissa Arnette Elliott on July 1, 1971 in Portsmouth, Virginia, Elliott began her career in 1991 when she formed all-female R&B group Fayze, along with neighborhood friend Timothy Mosley, who would later become rapper and singer Timbaland. , as producer of the group.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 08: (LR) Mona Scott-Young, Lizzo, Missy Elliott and Ciara attend the Hollywood Walk of Fame All-Star Ceremony for Missy Elliot at Hollywood Walk of Fame on November 08, 2021 in Los Angeles, California . (Photo by Emma McIntyre / Getty Images) Elliott and Timbaland created an innovative and idiosyncratic sound, heard on over 20 hits for the late R&B, pop and hip-hop artist Aaliyah, including One In A Million, If Only Your Girl Knew and Hot Like Fire, as well as such a graphic- tops favorites like SWV’s R&B vocal trio Can We, 702 girl group Where My Girls At? Confessions from Destiny’s Child and In My Business by Whitney Houston. Elliott’s first solo album in 1997, Supa Dupa Fly, achieved platinum status from the Recording Industry Association of America. All of his other five studio albums have reached platinum status or better. Elliott won the Grammys for Best Rap Solo Performance for Get Ur Freak On in 2002, for Best Female Rap Solo Performance for Scream aka Itchin in 2003 and Work It in 2004 and Best Short Music Video for Lose Control in 2006.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 08: The star of Missy Elliott is seen during the Hollywood Walk of Fame All-Star Ceremony for Missy Elliot at the Hollywood Walk of Fame on November 08, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre / Getty Images) Elliott played Get Ur Freak On and Work It, at halftime of Super Bowl 49 in 2015. Elliott’s other accolades include becoming the first female hip-hop artist to receive the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award from the MTV Video Music Awards, the first female hip-hop artist and the third rapper to be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame and to receive an honorary doctorate in music. diploma from Berklee College of Music, all in 2019. Elliott received the 2021 BET Hip Hop Award for Video Director of the Year for the City Girls’ Twerkulator music video.

