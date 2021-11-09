Okaloosa and Walton counties host several events in honor of Veterans Day

A parade, the unveiling of life-size statues of veteran women, live music and several ceremonies are among the many ways communities in Okaloosa and Walton counties will honor their military heroes on Veterans Day Thursday.

The following events will pay tribute to them:

Crestview

The town’s annual Veterans Day parade is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. on Main Street, followed by the annual Veterans Day ceremony at 11 a.m. in front of the Okaloosa County Veterans Memorial next to the County Courthouse on Main Street.

The parade, during which American flags will be distributed to spectators, will begin at the Hub City Smokehouse and continue north past the courthouse. To make way for parade preparations, Main Street, from State Road 85 to Beech Avenue and Courthouse Terrace, will be closed starting at 7 a.m. Thursday.

The events are sponsored by the American Legion Post 75 and the Main Street Crestview Association.

DeFuniak Springs

The town’s 16th annual Veterans Day ceremony begins at 11 a.m. at the John V. Lawson Amphitheater in Chipley Park on Circle Drive. It will feature live music, a three-flight salute, flags handed out to attendees and remarks from Mayor Bob Campbell, Master of Ceremonies / VFW Post 4437 Commanding Officer Wade Wilmoth and Keynote Speaker / Air Force Veteran / City Manager Robert Thompson.

Destiny

HarborWalk Village will host a celebration from 4:00 pm to 7:30 pm A ceremony will be held on the main stage at 4:00 pm, with entertainment by Cadillac Willy from 5:30 pm to 7:30 pm The ceremony will include a historical remembrance and recognition of all branches of services, patriotic entertainment and speakers.

Fort Walton Beach

Starting at 11:00 a.m., the Veterans Tribute Tower Committee will hold their Veterans Day Ceremony and Remembrance Day Appreciation near the Veterans Tribute Tower at Beal Memorial Cemetery at 316 Beal Parkway NW.

Participants will be Royal Air Force Wing Commander Michael Knapton and members of his command and their families from Australia, Canada and the UK stationed at Eglin Air Base.

The keynote speaker will be the 7th Army Special Forces Group (Airborne) Commander Col. Kevin Trujillo. Also in attendance will be Reverend Cecil Williams of Gregg Chapel AME Church, Reid Soria of Autism Sings, the Fort Walton Beach Police Department Honor Guard Shooting Team, students from Liza Preparatory School. Jackson and the Volunteer Cadet Flag Placement Team and the Cadet Color Guard. of Fort Walton Beach High School Air Force Junior ROTC.

During the ceremony, individuals and organizations will be invited to place a small bouquet in the community wreath in remembrance of the 1,800 veterans buried in the cemetery. Everyone is reminded that the traditional reading of the names of recently deceased people will take place on Remembrance Day 2022..

The ceremony on Thursday will be broadcast live on the City of Fort Walton Beach news site and the Veterans Tribute Tower Facebook site by RJ Murdock. The weather emergency site will be at American Legion Post 235 at 105 Hollywood Blvd. NO

Free port

The town’s ceremony will begin at 2 p.m. at the Freeport Veterans Memorial in Casey Park at 122 W. State Road 20.

The event will feature remarks by Mayor and Navy veteran Russ Barley, special veterans recognition by Tim Ard of the Freeport Veterans Memorial at Casey Park Committee and keynote speaker William Blanken.

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office Honor Guard and the Walton High School Air Force Junior ROTC will also participate. There will be a cannon salute and the playing of Taps, a performance of the national anthem by a trumpeter, singing by the SophistiCats choir from Freeport Elementary School and a special surprise presentation.

Okaloosa Island

The unveiling of eight life-size bronze statues of women who made important contributions to military service during times of major conflict throughout U.S. history is scheduled for 2 p.m. at Veterans Park, adjacent to Destiny- Fort Walton Beach Convention Center.

The statues depict veteran women ranging from those who served in the War of Independence to those who served in the war in Afghanistan.

The ceremony will feature special music, a color presentation by the Coast Guard Honor Guard, a welcome message from County Commission Chairman Carolyn Ketchel, a presentation by the Daughters of the American Revolution and VIPs from Air Force, including the keynote speaker.