Disha Patani has been asked about her “figure size” and her perfect answer will make you say “Aww”





Disha Patani, who has reached the big screen with Mr. S Dhoni, is one of Bollywood’s most sought-after actresses. She is also well known for starting a social media storm with bikini photos. But this time, she’s making the headlines for her response to a fan during the Ask Me Anything session. The KTina actress is a fitness freak and she knows how to show off that killer body she spends quality time maintaining. From desi looks to dresses and dresses, the actress can rock everything. During a recent Ask Me Anything session on Instagram, Disha Patani was asked by a fan, “Lifting weights is the same for every part, so how lean your upper body is and your legs are- they muscular, help me “, to which the actress said:” I guess I’m quadriceps dominant and I lift more weight for my lower body than my upper body. The Ek Villain 2 actress happily answered all questions asked by fans. However, some exchanges were more fun than others. When asked by a fan about his “body size” or vital stats, Disha simply shared a photo of a happy panda rolling on the grass. Another fan asked Disha Patani about the secret to her makeup-free beauty. To which, the actress responded by sharing a photo of a man with soap suds all over his face and writing “hydrated skin”. Previously, Disha shared the photo-sharing video assessing our post-weekend mood and motivating her fans. In the Instagram video, the actress was seen delivering a 720 kick almost perfectly. For the uninitiated, the 720 is a kick that is usually performed in the martial art of Taekwondo. Take a look at the video below: Must read: Aryan Khan case: Sameer Wankhede was part of 50 crore deal, but Kiran Gosavis Viral Selfie messed it up, says Nawab Malik Follow us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube

