Missy Elliott receives a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame – CBS Los Angeles

HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) Four-time Grammy-winning rapper, singer, songwriter and record producer Missy Elliott received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday morning.

Ciara, Lizzo and Elliotts manager Mona Scott-Young joined her at the 11:30 am ceremony.

The Elliotts star will be placed outside of Amoeba Music’s new location on Hollywood Boulevard.

His star is the 2,708th since the completion of the Walk of Fame in 1961.

Elliott began her career in 1991 when she formed the all-female R&B group Fayze, along with neighborhood friend Timothy Mosley, who would later be known as rapper and singer Timbaland, as the group’s producer.

Elliotts’ debut solo album in 1997, Supa Dupa Fly, achieved platinum status from the Recording Industry Association of America. All of his other five studio albums have reached platinum status or better.

She won the Grammys for Best Rap Solo Performance for Get Ur Freak On in 2002, for Best Female Rap Solo Performance for Scream aka Itchin in 2003 and Work It in 2004 and Best Short Music Video for Lose Control in 2006.

