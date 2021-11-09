Why is BJP so angry with Bollywood?

Aryan Khans arrest may be BJP’s hardest blow for Muslim Bollywood celebrities, as Modi’s Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata party cannot leave room for those who do not match their ideals November 09, 2021, 11:15 a.m. Last modification: 09 November 2021, 11:23 Gone are the good old days. Bollywood has fallen out of favor in Modis’ eyes. Photo: Collected “>

Bollywood has long been a bastion of India’s diversity and pluralism. But the same phenomenon makes it a target in today’s political environment. The film industry has played an important role in shaping the country’s very famous national narrative – a pluralistic India. Her films brilliantly blended pressing social issues (women’s rights, LGBTQ rights, social justice, etc.) into a commercial package. Entertainment and political themes are intertwined in Bollywood films, best representing India’s diversity. However, it seems the industry is under threat for the very reason that made it powerful in the first place. The source of Bollywood’s power and pride has fallen prey to a vulture seeking to rewrite the narrative. Under pressure, can Bollywood survive the antagonism? Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Hindu Nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is using all means to restrict the creative freedom of Bollywood, especially the impact of elite Muslims, who make up a large percentage of the industry. Indiscriminate tax investigations and unfounded allegations against actors and directors are becoming commonplace. Modi has managed to create an atmosphere of intimidation and harassment to silence the film industry, Bollywood. In Bollywood, Muslims have always had an inordinate influence. Over the past three decades, the Khans – Shah Rukh, Salman and Aamir – have had disproportionate power in the Hindi film industry over most other actors. Six of Bollywood’s top 10 grossing films include one of the Khans. On top of that, many of Bollywood’s top studio owners are Muslims. For most Indians, the rule of the Khans is a symbol of the country’s liberal secularism. But this irritates radical Hindus, ably represented by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bharatiya Janata party. The BJP has criticized the three Khans in recent years, with the usual “go to Pakistan” taunts. The most recent chapter in Modi’s concerted effort to dismantle Bollywood influence was the arrest of Aryan Khan, son of Shah Rukh Khan. Often referred to as the “King of Khans” or “King Khan”, he is arguably the most influential actor in modern Bollywood history, not only in India but also in the outside world. Photo: Collected “>

SRK and BJP: No love lost

On October 3, the Indian Narcotics Control Bureau (BNC) arrested Aryan aboard a cruise ship off the coast of Mumbai. It soon became clear that this was no ordinary case of suspected drug use. The lower courts twice rejected his request for bail and he had to stay in jail for 28 days, even though he never found any narcotics on him.

But what is the bigger picture? Isn’t it just a political decision not to release Aryan Khan on bail for almost a month? Is it a vendetta against a man, an industry, Muslims in general or more?

Speculation abounds and social media is polarized. And the showdown over Aryan Khan’s arrest, with all its twists and turns, is perhaps meant to teach Bollywood a lesson – a lesson in taming the industry. And who is more important there than one of the Khans?

A product of India’s strong democratic institutions and culture, Shah Rukh represents the country’s missionary schools that taught equality, his subsidized university education that taught inclusion, and his secular theaters from which he came – and this image of India is changing.

Shah Rukh represents the secular Indian spirit of the Hindu-Muslim brotherhood. A Muslim by origin, Shah Rukh has never been recognized as a mere “Muslim actor”. Instead, he portrayed figures ranging from Raj to Raees Alam.

But in 2010, he ventured out to challenge Islamophobia in “My name is Khan” with the slogan “and I am not a terrorist”. It is no coincidence that there has been an increase in overly patriotic blockbusters responding to Hindutva sensibilities since the BJP and Modi came to power in 2014.

Politics and Bollywood

The BJP has promoted its Hindutva and anti-Muslim agenda in many aspects of Indian society. But Bollywood, the Hindi film industry, more or less escaped him. So it’s no surprise that the whole affair was seen as a targeted Muslim celebrity for not supporting Narendra Modi’s administration like others in the film industry.

This attack on Bollywood is motivated by potential electoral gain, political revenge and a desire to insult Muslims. The Modi-led BJP has stifled the once-vibrant Indian press and suppressed free speech since taking office in 2014.

Liberal and secular values ​​have been sidelined. As a result, India is on a point of convergence. Old India is gradually disappearing and a new version of India is being installed based on a direct version of a Hindu nation.

Bollywood is the antithesis of what the BJP preaches. For Modi’s new version of India, the fact that Bollywood cinemas show that Hindus and Muslims get along, and that his characters and real characters preach liberal principles is just too dangerous. Bollywood has no place in this new India. Simply put, Bollywood values ​​are not welcome.

BJP represents different values ​​and wants to give India a new identity. As BJP and Bollywood present distinct versions of India, this clash, in that sense, seems inevitable.

Bollywood is not beyond problems. Beneath the veneer of glamor, Bollywood’s connection with black money, underground donations, drugs are not unknown but above all neglected, even if they are true stories.

But since the BJP came to power, things have not been business as usual. Bollywood is under the microscope. Completely understandable, Aryan Khan’s latest debacle has a bigger story than we see.

In the new India, no values ​​not conforming to the Hindutva are tolerated.

There’s an election knocking on the door

And this whole confrontation follows a familiar recipe. When actor Sushant Singh Rajput, a Bihari, committed suicide last year, the BJP was campaigning in Bihar. Shushant’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty was charged with drug abuse and ultimately it was made to believe she was linked to his suicide. BCN detained Rhea for a month before releasing her on bail.

This time in Uttar Pradesh, another election is knocking on the door. And BJP depends on its traditional and reliable technique of creating tension. Aryan’s arrest follows last year’s drama.

In fact, every major election has been linked to some sort of political ploy since the BJP took office. A very common strategy, shaped by a narrow version of the Hindutva, is to paint or portray Muslims, secular people – basically anyone else that doesn’t fit their vision, as threats. To prove this point, they need someone to vilify. For this reason, Aryan Khan could just as easily have been a scapegoat.

Mocking Bollywood offers other benefits for the BJP, such as angering the government of Maharashtra. The local Shiv Sena ended its long partnership with the BJP in 2019.

The BJP has barely let go of any division issues without scoring political points. Bashing the Muslim is an added bonus. From stirring up fear to sowing hatred – all strategic tools are used to ensure the creation by the BJP of the new India.