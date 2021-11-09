Yemeni Rebels Sentence Actor, his 3 companions in prison

The February arrest and prosecution of Intisar al-Hammadi, 20, and the other three women has been widely criticized by international rights groups.

The case highlighted a widespread crackdown on women in rebel-controlled areas known as the Houthis in war-torn Yemen.

The verdicts were handed down on Sunday, said lawyer Khalid al-Kamal, who represents the four women. Like al-Hammadi, one of the other three women was given a five-year term; the other two were sentenced to one and three years in prison respectively. Al-Kamal said he would appeal the convictions.

Human Rights Watch said the trial was “marred by irregularities and abuse.”

The New York-based rights group said in June that the rebels confiscated al-Hammadi’s phone and that “his model photos were treated as an act of indecency.” The Houthis also called her a “prostitute,” HRW said.

“The sentence is unfair and politically motivated,” tweeted Afrah Nasser, a Yemeni researcher with Human Rights Watch.

There were no details of what the “drug possession” charge referred to.

Since their arrest, the women have languished in a rebel-run prison where guards also verbally assaulted al-Hammadi, HRW said.

In Yemen, embroiled in civil war since 2015, women who dare to dissent, or even enter the public sphere, have become the target of growing Houthi repression. In April, activists and former detainees described to The Associated Press a network of secret detention centers where they are tortured and sometimes raped.

Al-Hammadi, born to a Yemeni father and an Ethiopian mother, worked as a model for four years and starred in two Yemeni soap operas in 2020. She was the sole breadwinner of her family of four, including her blind father and a disabled brother.

HRW also said the Houthis had previously offered to release al-Hammadi if she helped use “sex and drugs” to trap their enemies, an apparent reference to the internationally recognized government of Yemen and the Saudi-led coalition. Saudi Arabia that supports it.

Dozens of Yemeni public figures condemned the verdict against al-Hammadi and his companions, calling their trial “politically motivated”.

Moammar al-Iryani, Minister of Information in the internationally recognized government, urged the international community, including the United Nations and the United States, to pressure the Houthis to release the four.

The conflict in Yemen has killed more than 130,000 people and created the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.