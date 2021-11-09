Entertainment
Missy Elliott, 50, is “grateful” as she receives a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame
Get Ur Freak On singer Missy Elliott was honored Monday morning in Hollywood for her three decades in the music industry.
The influential 50-year-old hip-hop musician looked ecstatic as she received a star on the Walk of Fame in Los Angeles.
His girlfriends Lizzo and Ciara were also present at the ceremony, who were the guest speakers.
Great props for me: Get Ur Freak On singer Missy Elliott honored Monday morning in Hollywood for her three decades in the music industry
Missy took to Instagram to share how happy she was with the honor.
“I am so humbly grateful for the Hollywood Walk of Fame. I had to overcome many obstacles and went through many things, but thanks to the grace of God I never gave up, even when times were tough I struggled! The hitmaker wrote in his caption.
“If I hadn’t done so, I might not receive these accolades today. That is why I always try to ENCOURAGE each of you to keep moving forward when the times are getting difficult, because your BLESSING may just be around the corner! “
She ended with: “& I thank God for the fans like all of you who have supported me from day one, just know that I am Humbly GRANT.”
Legend: The 50-year-old hip-hop musician looked ecstatic as she received a star on the Walk of Fame in Los Angeles. Seen with, from left to right, Mona Scott-Young, Lizzo and Ciara. Missy was holding her star
Missy wore a black blazer with gold details and big gold buttons. There were also front pockets.
The coat was buttoned up but still couldn’t hide her black lace bra.
She added black pants and black loafers with shiny gold chains on the front.
But the focus was on the Virginia native’s shiny purple hair that was worn in tight curls. The star also wore a black baseball cap with the Gianni Versace inscription on the front in cursive gold.
Hugs: Missy wore a black blazer with gold details and big gold buttons. There were also front pockets. The coat was buttoned up but still couldn’t hide her black lace bra. Here she is seen with Ciara behind her
Passion for Purple: But the focus was on the Virginia native’s shiny purple hair that was worn in tight curls. The star also wore a black baseball cap that said Gianni Versace on the front in cursive gold.
Just the three of us: Lizzo was looking at Ciara, center, and Missy, far right, laughing
Her jewelry could not be missed as she wore large gold earrings with a thick gold chain around her neck.
Missy’s gold rings glistened in the sun but couldn’t resist her very large diamond ring worn on her pinky finger.
The artist added purple lipstick to match the color of her wild locks.
Close friends: Ciara was in a leather outfit while Lizzo looked lovely in a floral dress with boots
Missy’s fingernails were white and long with added gems.
Ciara stood out in a sexy black leather outfit that included a corset top, mini jacket, and long cuffed pants.
And Lizzo looked cute in a pink and black dress with puffed sleeves and a floral print. She added a black motorcycle jacket with combat boots as she wore her hair in curls.
Missy’s manager, Mona Scott-Young, was also present.
Missy Elliott has crossed the barriers of the male-dominated hip hop world and the music industry as a whole, as she has paved the way for many women who have followed in her footsteps. She continues to break down barriers year after year. and was thrilled to be able to honor her on the Walk of Fame, ”said Ana Martinez, Hollywood Walk of Fame producer.
She made the guest laugh: Lizzo was hilarious, cracking Missy
Going forward: And Ciara raised her hand while talking about Elliott
The hug that says thank you: after her speech, Missy hugged Level Up singer Ciara
Due to coronavirus protocols, there is no longer a dedicated fan area to attend Walk of Fame ceremonies.
Missy is a four-time Grammy-winning rapper, singer, songwriter and record producer.
Elliott’s star will be placed outside of Amoeba Music’s new location on Hollywood Boulevard,Ana Martinez, the producer of the Walk of Fame, told City News Service.
The star is the 2,708th since the completion of the Walk of Fame in 1961 with the first 1,558 stars.
Missy first launched her career when sheformed the all-female R&B group Fayze in 1991.
A fun look: Lizzo added a motorcycle vest over her pink and red floral print dress
She worked with Timothy Mosley, who would later be known as rapper and singer Timbaland. He helped produce the group.
Elliott’s 1997 debut solo album Supa Dupa Fly won platinum status from the Recording Industry Association of America.
Elliott’s second album, Da Real World, was released in 1999. From this album came the hits She’s a B ** ch, All n My Grill and Hot Boyz.
Then come Miss E … So Addictive (2001), Under Construction (2002) and This Is Not a Test (2003).
His best songs are Get Ur Freak On, One Minute Man, 4 My People, Gossip Folks and Work It.
A heart: Scott-Young modeled a fun hat and added a leopard print top
